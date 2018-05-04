news

The Nigerian Police Force has released the pictures of four people who are suspects in the robbery attack that led to the death of dozens of people in Offa, Kwara state last month.

Nine police officers and dozens of others lost their lives when a group of at least 30 armed robbers attacked Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, as well as the Owode Police Station on April 5, 2018.

In a statement released by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, on Friday, May 4, 2018, he disclosed that a total of 20 suspects have been arrested in connection to the robbery incident.

He further disclosed that four others who were seen at the scene of the attack have been declared wanted by the police.

The state government has promised a bounty of N5 million for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects who are on the run.

ACP Moshood said, "All the suspects are cooperating with the Police in the investigation into the incident. Currently, some of the other gang leaders and principal suspects at large are being identified and their pictures obtained for further investigation.

"Other sister security and safety agencies are equally implored to arrest them and hand over to the nearest Police Station or Formation across the country or avail the Police with any information they may have or come across about these suspects."

He disclosed that the suspects have been placed on the watch list of the International Police and listed hotlines on which members of the public can contact with any information that could lead to their arrests. The lines are 08062080913, 08126285268, 08032365122, 07056792065, and 08088450152.

Moshood also revealed that from the arrests already made by the police, Beretta Pistols, bullets, phones and SIM cards of some of the victims were recovered.

Unverified CCTv footage of robbery attack

Even though this is the first time the police is officially releasing any media material about the robbery, a video footage emerged online a week after the incident depicting how some of the attack took place.

In the video posted on Facebook by News Bytes, the attack on a security post of one of the banks started around 4:41 pm when two robbers appeared at the entrance and shot at two security personnel who appeared to escape unhurt as they ran further into the bank's premises.

Watch video below:

Even though the official death toll for the incident is nine policemen and eight civilians, reports have indicated between 30 to 50 people died as a result of the attacks.