Police arrest leader of Sarasuka, 32 others

The Plateau police Command has announced the arrest of the leader of a criminal group known as Sarasuka and 32 other members.

The command in a statement signed by its spokesperson, ASP Terna Tyopev said that the suspects have been charged to court.

The group on Monday went on rampage and reportedly killed two persons and destroyed properties in Congo Russia area of Jos.

“Following the attack of a criminal gang known as Sarasuka at Bulbula in Congo Russia area of Jos Metropolis, the Police on the Plateau arrested the gang leader Umar Ibrahim alias “Dangari”.

“After a careful and painstaking investigation, the leader of Sarasuka was charged to court together with 32 of his members today being June 20.

The police said Umar Ibrahim was charged with criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, mischief, causing hurt and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

According to the statement, the 33 gang members were then remanded in prison custody till June 25, 2018.

Police said that 95 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, 120 sachets of Tramadol, 23 long knives and assorted charms were tendered as exhibits.

The Plateau Police Command has appealed to members of the public to provide the command with useful information that would lead to the arrest of more of the Sarasuka gang members.