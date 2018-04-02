Home > Gist > Metro >

Police arrest 2 taxi drivers for 'raping' girl in Benue

The suspects allegedly stopped their cars mid-trip and they both dragged the girl into a nearby bush and raped her.

  • Published:
The rape suspects, Nathan Ogbara and Justin Amos play

The rape suspects, Nathan Ogbara and Justin Amos

(Instablog Naija)
The Benue State Police Command has arrested two taxi drivers for raping a female passenger.

The victim, 22, was said to have contacted one of the suspects, Nathan Ogbara, 33, to drop her off at her house but the driver called another driver, Justin Amos, 32, to follow them in his own car.

Ogbara and Amos allegedly pulled over mid-trip and they both dragged the girl into a nearby bush and raped her.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Tombia Roundabout, Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital.

Police confirms incident

According to the  Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, the suspects were nabbed while fleeing the crime scene.

He said the mobile phone they stole from the victim was also recovered.

"On 1st April 2018, at about 0200hrs, police were alerted that a young girl was sexually assaulted and her phone was stolen from her by two men operating a taxi, at opposite Jubilee hotel, Kpansia, Yenagoa", Butswat said.

ALSO READ: Father, young son jointly rape little daughter

The police spokesman said a police patrol team which was incidentally in the area at the time of the incident hunted down the suspects.

He added that the alleged rapists' taxis have been impounded as investigation is ongoing.

