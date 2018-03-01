Home > Gist > Metro >

Father, young son jointly rape little daughter

Gang Bang Father, young son jointly rape little daughter

Family members of a little girl, her father and brother, reportedly raped her while her mother was away.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Calabar, Cross River State, a man and his young son have been tied with chains based on an allegation of rape of little daughter.

A Facebook user, Kijiejake Jacob Ochang, made this known in a post.

He explained that the shocking sexual abuse occurred when the girl's mother was away from home. The suspects were apprehended and have been delivered to the police according to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB).

"A woman and a son join and rape a daughter in the absence of wife," writes Ochang.

play Father, young son jointly rape little daughter (LIB)

 

Pictures which accompanied the post showed the pair tied by the wrist with chains clipped to truck-sized tyres.

Neighbours who gathered to watch the culprits of the abominable act wore a look of shock - their responses to the distressful event.

2-yr-old girl reveals how school supervisor sexually molested her

The diligence of a social worker, Miss. Gloria Chinoyera, has uncovered a possible case of sexual assault involving Chrisland School supervisor, Mr. Adegboyega Adenekan who has been accused of defiling a 2-year-old girl.

Chinoyera offered a testimony at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, recently inaugurated.

She alleged that the accused, aged 47, committed the offence in November 2016.

In conjunction with a prosecuting counsel, the social worker presented an incriminating account on how Adenekan's sordid behaviour came to be revealed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Abia State University Medical student commits suicide over 'poor grades'bullet
2 Yahoo Plus Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money ritualsbullet
3 In Ogun Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing man, 2 school...bullet

Related Articles

Alarm Don Blow! 2-yr-old girl reveals how school supervisor sexually molested her
Konji Na Bastard Sex starved man rapes donkey to coma [Video]
Radical President orders soldiers to rape women instead of shooting them
See Disgrace! Man caught recording female students while they bath tastes pain
Pure Evil! Decaying hand of maltreated house maid will send chills down your spine
In Lagos 6 suspected cultists arrested for gang raping students
Abomination! Father approves marriage between brother and sister in the name of God
Tips The way to a man's heart is sex according to this beauty

Metro

President Buhari is living a lie
Pulse Opinion President Buhari is living a lie
The narrator who ditched an uninteresting former romance reportedly had sex on an open field. - Newscult
Erotic Stuff Woman has had sex with 3 Uber drivers since ditching ex
Bank organises dance contest with Kaffy for its "GAIM Reloaded" promo
Fidelity Bank organises dance contest with Kaffy for its "GAIM Reloaded" promo
An unnamed man was arrested for creating a fake Instagram account using the name of the Emir of Kano.
Emir Of Kano Man nabbed for impersonating Muhammadu Sanusi II on Instagram