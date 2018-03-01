Father, young son jointly rape little daughter

news

In Calabar, Cross River State, a man and his young son have been tied with chains based on an allegation of rape of little daughter.

A Facebook user , Kijiejake Jacob Ochang, made this known in a post.

He explained that the shocking sexual abuse occurred when the girl's mother was away from home. The suspects were apprehended and have been delivered to the police according to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB).

"A woman and a son join and rape a daughter in the absence of wife," writes Ochang.

Pictures which accompanied the post showed the pair tied by the wrist with chains clipped to truck-sized tyres.

Neighbours who gathered to watch the culprits of the abominable act wore a look of shock - their responses to the distressful event.

2-yr-old girl reveals how school supervisor sexually molested her

The diligence of a social worker, Miss. Gloria Chinoyera, has uncovered a possible case of sexual assault involving Chrisland School supervisor , Mr. Adegboyega Adenekan who has been accused of defiling a 2-year-old girl.

Chinoyera offered a testimony at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, recently inaugurated.

She alleged that the accused, aged 47, committed the offence in November 2016.

In conjunction with a prosecuting counsel, the social worker presented an incriminating account on how Adenekan's sordid behaviour came to be revealed.