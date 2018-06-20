Pulse.ng logo
Pastor donates N1m to mosque building in Cross River

The cleric said he made the donation to facilitate the completion of a central mosque and Islamic Centre in Calabar.

Senior Pastor of the Peniel Church of God in Cross River State, Apostle Essien Ayi, has donated the sum of N1 million to the Muslim community in Calabar, the state capital.

The cleric made the cash donation at Gbogobiri, a Hausa settlement in Calabar on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

He said the donation is to facilitate the completion of a central mosque and Islamic Centre in city.

Religious tolerance

Anyi who represents Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar- South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives called for religious tolerance, urging Nigerians to be their brothers' keepers.

play Apostle Essien Ayi (File)

 

"Every human being whether Christian or Muslim believes in God, a creator. The religion may be different. The mode of practicing may be different, but it is tilted towards one being, which is God", the clergyman said.

"Also, the Muslim society has been very supportive of me right from when I was chairman and they informed me that their former mosque had been demolished and they are trying to erect a new and befitting one."

Anyi also donated to two orphanages at Uwanse and Bateba streets, and the Pope John Paul Home for the aged and needy along Target Street.

Responding to Anyi's generosity, the Head of the Hausa Community, Sarki Lawan, who spoke through the Secretary of the Mosque Committee, Mr. Hashimu Abubakar, expressed gratitude for the donation.

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

