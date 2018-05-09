Home > Gist > Metro >

Suspected Fulani herdsmen reportedly attack Kaduna bound passengers

Not Again! Suspected Fulani herdsmen attack, rob passengers enroute Kaduna

According to Lawrence, the assailants raped the female passengers and escaped with their money as well as other valuables.

  • Published:
One of the victims of the attack showing his injuries

One of the victims of the attack showing his injuries

(LIB)
Some passengers on their way to Kaduna were reportedly attacked and robbed by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

LIB reports that one of the victims identified as Odirichukwu Chima Lawrence is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

One of the victims of the attack identified as Odirichukwu Chima Lawrence

One of the victims of the attack identified as Odirichukwu Chima Lawrence

(LIB)

 

One of the victims of the attack

One of the victims of the attack

(LIB)

 

The victim said, "Thank God for saving my life after a horrifying attack by herdsmen on our way to Kaduna. They robbed us, raped women and took away our monies and other valuables."

Police action on the case remains unclear as of the time of this report.

Army troops nab 3 suspects linked to recent Benue killings

Three suspected herdsmen have been arrested and paraded by the Nigerian Army yesterday, Friday, April 28, 2018.

The suspects were reportedly arrested by the Nigerian troops following intense gunfire exchange at Tormatar village in Benue State.

Arrested suspected Fulani heardsmen

Arrested suspected Fulani heardsmen

(instagram)

 

The Commanding Officer of 72 Battalion, Lt. Col. Suleiman Muhammad, revealed that the troops of the 707 Special Forces Brigade in Makurdi, nabbed the trio while they were planning further attacks on the state.

“Troops of the 707 Special Forces Brigade conducted a fighting patrol on a suspected militia herdsmen camp located close to Tormatar village on Thursday.

"The armed men were massing up for another possible attack on innocent citizens in the local government area. On getting to the militia camp, the herdsmen fired at our troops but the troops immediately returned fire and dislodged them,” he said.

Muhammad gave the names of the suspects as; Abubakar Umaru, Adamu Likita and Yusufa Alhaja.

According to the reports, one of the suspects was wounded during the gun battle.

Two AK 47 rifles with six rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition weapons were recovered from the suspects while one AK47 rifle and five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were also found in the bush in Naka village.

However, one of the suspects revealed to newsmen that they had been grazing their cattle when they were handed guns by their master and asked to run away with them after the soldiers engaged them in a gun battle.

