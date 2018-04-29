news

Three suspected herdsmen have been arrested and paraded by the Nigerian Army yesterday, Friday, April 28, 2018.

The suspects were reportedly arrested by the Nigerian troops following intense gunfire exchange at Tormatar village in Benue State.

The Commanding Officer of 72 Battalion, Lt. Col. Suleiman Muhammad, revealed that the troops of the 707 Special Forces Brigade in Makurdi, nabbed the trio while they were planning further attacks on the state.

“Troops of the 707 Special Forces Brigade conducted a fighting patrol on a suspected militia herdsmen camp located close to Tormatar village on Thursday.

"The armed men were massing up for another possible attack on innocent citizens in the local government area. On getting to the militia camp, the herdsmen fired at our troops but the troops immediately returned fire and dislodged them,” he said.

Muhammad gave the names of the suspects as; Abubakar Umaru, Adamu Likita and Yusufa Alhaja.

According to the reports, one of the suspects was wounded during the gun battle.

Two AK 47 rifles with six rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition weapons were recovered from the suspects while one AK47 rifle and five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were also found in the bush in Naka village.

However, one of the suspects revealed to newsmen that they had been grazing their cattle when they were handed guns by their master and asked to run away with them after the soldiers engaged them in a gun battle.

Nigerian Army arrest suspected mastermind of Benue attacks

The Nigerian Army said it has arrested a major Boko Haram suspect "believed to have masterminded most of the recent attacks in Benue State."

Th suspect, Aminu Yaminu also known as Tashaku, was said to have been arrested Friday, April 27, in Makurdi, by a combined team of troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services.

The army disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 707 Special Forces Brigade in Makurdi, Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni.

"Following an intelligence report, it was gathered that Aminu has concluded plans with his cohorts in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and Nasarawa states to launch a major attack on innocent citizens in Benue State," Ayeni said.

He said the Nigerian Army is working tirelessly to clamp down on the criminals wreaking havoc in Benue.

"As earlier reinstated, Nigerian Army will ensure enemies of peace in the state are brought to justice. Nigerian Army encourages all law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses without fear," he added.

The army also urged Nigerians to provide it and other security agencies with timely information that could lead to the arrest of criminals in the society.

Benue has been under attack since January 2018 when suspected herdsmen massacred 73 persons.

The people of the state have been living in fear as the herdsmen practically launch fatal attacks every week.

On Tuesday, April 24, gunmen attacked a Catholic church in Gwer East Local Government Area of the state, killing two priests and 17 worshippers.

Hours after, a community in Guma LGA was also attacked and 13 persons were killed.