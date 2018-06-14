Pulse.ng logo
Party guests abandon weed and codeine at the arrival of police

The police interrupted a merry gathering in Ikotun where party guests were consuming weed and codeine.

  • Published:
A picture shows a policeman during a chase.

(ThisDay Live)
Guests attending a house party in Ikotun, Lagos took to their heels at the sight of the police who walked into the gathering of people consuming weed and codeine.

The arrival of the cops who have been getting a lot of bashing on social media interrupted the fun for the revelers who were seen departing from a compound in haste.

 

In a video published on Instagram showed a group of youths hurry away from the pool side in order to escape capture.

But the reverse was the case in another neighbourhood in Ikotun where operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) were chased away following a visit.

ALSO READ: SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier

Unpopular SARS nearly kill Lagosians shot at around Fela Shrine

Some Lagosians are thankful for lives after surviving an attack allegedly launched by operatives of the Federal unit of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS).

This was confirmed in an IG post shared on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

The victims were reportedly shot at around Fela Shrine as revealed in a short footage which showed damages done to a car by bullets believed to be fired by the policemen four days before the report.

 

A voice heard in the clip expressed a feeling of shock while processing the attack by the officers.

Many of their colleagues have become a subject of criticism from Nigerians who seem to be a target of brutal handling by the police considered out of touch with civility.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

