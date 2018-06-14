Pulse.ng logo
Hood boys chase away SARS officers who messed with them

Change Of Power Hood boys chase away SARS officers who messed with them

The operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad were greeted by angry youths who forced their exit from a neighbourhood in Ikotun.

  • Published:
Hood boys chase away SARS officers who messed with them play

A mob deals with a SARS officer who reportedly killed an undergraduate while chasing an internet fraudster.

(Adelove)
Things are getting heated for operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lagos who were chased away in an Ikotun neighbourhood.

A footage shared on Instablog9ja today revealed the policemen as they drove away in a white escort vehicle.

The loud chants of a mob seemed to have made them leave the location in silence.

 

This marks hard times for officers who work in the police department which has seen criticism following many reports of abuse.

Recently, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris ordered the men to desist from indiscriminate searches on individuals unless deemed necessary.

But there have been more reports of harassment since the order was given.

ALSO READ: SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier

Unpopular SARS nearly kill Lagosians shot at around Fela Shrine

Some Lagosians are thankful for lives after surviving an attack allegedly launched by operatives of the Federal unit of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS).

This was confirmed in an IG post shared on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

The victims were reportedly shot at around Fela Shrine as revealed in a short footage which showed damages done to a car by bullets believed to be fired by the policemen four days before the report.

 

A voice heard in the clip expressed a feeling of shock while processing the attack by the officers.

Many of their colleagues have become a subject of criticism from Nigerians who seem to be a target of brutal handling by the police considered out of touch with civility.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

