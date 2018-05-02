Nigerian mum overpowers snake sent by enemies

news

The voice of a woman with a Nigerian accent was the dominating presence in a video which captured the killing of a snake.

Her comments in the clip suggested she believed the reptile was sent by enemies who wished to harm her.

This informed her decision to kill the snake which bore the reflection of a cobra.

Princess, a lady believed to be her daughter shared the footage in a post shared on Twitter on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

"The fact that my mom buried this snake and then burned it this morning w my dad as her loyal accomplice I’m tyhaid," writes Princess.

A man, Uzoma, suspected to be a close relation had earlier shared the clip with her.

Phone call kills Nigerian man in Finland

In Helsinki, Finland, a Nigerian man, Marley Biose is dead . He reportedly died while speaking on the phone with his wife.

The deceased died on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

It happened over a conversation with wife according to an online news Diaspora Reporters which expressed that the victim went mute which having a conversation concerning his partner's imminent move to his location.

Biose was discovered dead in his apartment by a friend following a request made by the spouse of the dearly departed.

A report has been carried out to ascertain the cause of his death but the police is yet to make information available.