Nigerian mum overpowers snake sent by enemies

The daughter of a Nigerian mum who killed a snake she believed was sent to attack her, thinks her mother might be exaggerating.

A snake thought to be supernatural is pinned to the ground with a shovel. play

(Twitter/Princessuzo97)
The voice of a woman with a Nigerian accent was the dominating presence in a video which captured the killing of a snake.

Her comments in the clip suggested she believed the reptile was sent by enemies who wished to harm her.

This informed her decision to kill the snake which bore the reflection of a cobra.

Princess, a lady believed to be her daughter shared the footage in a post shared on Twitter on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

"The fact that my mom buried this snake and then burned it this morning w my dad as her loyal accomplice I’m tyhaid," writes Princess.

A man, Uzoma, suspected to be a close relation had earlier shared the clip with her.

 

