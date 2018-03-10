Home > Gist > Metro >

Disobedient Nigerian teenager shot dead at UK cinema

Afishetu Oniru, the mom of the murdered teenager discouraged her son from visiting the place of his murder - he reportedly refused.

Nigerian teenager, Kelvin Oduniyi, was shot dead at the Vue Cinema located in Wood Green, United Kingdom in a suspected gang war. play

Kelvin Odunuyi, a Nigerian teenager who lives in the United Kingdom, has been shot dead in front of a cinema in the United Kingdom. He is suspected to have been killed in an ongoing gang war.

The mother of the deceased, 19, has expressed devastation over the death of her child who disobeyed an instruction prohibiting him from visiting Wood Green, an environment known for widespread violence.

Odunuyi met his end at the Vue Cinema located in the area on Thursday, March 8, 2018, shortly after his refusal to follow parental guidance.

"He was a lovely jovial boy. He was clever and loved by all who knew him. He had everything going for him.

"I have always lived in London but when we moved to Wood Green for a short time I got scared for my family. We now live in Harrow and I told him not to go back to Wood Green to see friends.

"But he did and now he is dead after being shot dead in a random attack. Police said it was wrong place at wrong time. I am devastated. I knew he would be safe at home with me but he went there and now he is dead.

"Another mother is grieving, enough is enough, the government needs to act to stop the bloodshed," says Afishetu Oniru, the mom of the departed youngster.

According to reports, no arrest has been made in connection to the killing of Kelvin Odunuyi who had aspired to become an expert in oil services.

To help him achieve this goal, his parents reportedly enrolled him at the Fulneck School situated in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, a prestigious school where a sum of N12m was paid as tuition fees.

This adds to a list of incidents involving the deaths of a Nigerian citizen in the UK due to hateful violence.

London police investigate killing of Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo

Policemen in the south-east of London, England have launched an investigation into the murder of a Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo, who was murdered in Chislehurst, Kent.

The Evening Standard News confirmed that the deceased died in a fight which occurred at Empress Drive, on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, but his killers are yet to be identified.

Police are looking to indulge in the assistance of the witnesses in a bid to uncover those responsible for the death of the teen who died at a hospital a day after the attack.

"We understand that neighbours and people passing through the area witnessed the incident on Tuesday evening.

“We are keen to speak to all witnesses and would encourage them to come forward as soon as possible.

"A young man has lost his life and we are doing everything we can to piece together what took place," says Detective Chief Inspector Tim Wright.

While the law enforcement officers are working on apprehending those connecting with the murder, the family are the victim Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo, are dealing with the loss in an angry way.

A Twitter user, identified as Femo of London, who described himself as a cousin to the deceased has lamented the passing of the latter.

He expressed his grief in a series of tweets, while intensely hoping that the murders are arrested.

