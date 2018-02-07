news

Innocent Oseghale, a Nigerian man suspected of killing and dismembering the body of an 18-year-old girl, Pamela Mastropietro in Macerata, Italy, is not likely to be charged for murder according to reports.

Chopped up pieces of the victim's body were found in two suitcases but the suspect has denied involvement.

He reportedly told policemen he ran away from the murder scene, his apartment after discovering the teenager had overdosed on drugs.

Italian law enforcement agents found Mastropietro's "bloodied clothes, large kitchen knives and a meat cleaver" after a visit to the residence of the Nigerian whose connection with the alleged murder has inspired the killing of six Africans in Italy by a neo-fascism supporter Luca Traini .

The agitator, had stated that the death of the innocent people was an act of revenge in favour of 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro.

Reports have also revealed that another Nigerian man suspected to be drug dealer has been apprehended for selling heroin to the teenager.

The Washington Post's Griff Witte confirmed in an article that Traini fired about 30 shots over 90 minutes during a Saturday morning attack that left the city of Macerata paralyzed.

"Investigators say he used a Glock semiautomatic pistol to fire out of the window, targeting dark-skinned pedestrians," Witte expressed in a publication.

Reports revealed that the violent retaliatory response echoed out the minds of native Italians when it concerns immigrants who are considered an alien to their culture.