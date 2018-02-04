Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian man stabs 2 other Nigerians to death in South Africa

Late Ekweghiariri Chidi Isaac

Two Nigerian men have been stabbed to death by a fellow Nigerian man over a business dispute in Rossetinville area of Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to a report by Premium Times, the sad occurrence was confirmed by the Nigerian Community in South Africa.

Emeka Ezinteje

We have received a report that at 3.00am on Saturday, Ekweghiariri Chidi Isaac, 34, a native of Ehime in Isiala Mbano Local Government of Imo and Nzechukwu Alabuche, 35, from Azia in Anambra were stabbed to death by one Sunday from Awgbu in Anambra.

“The incident occurred at Rossetinville, South of Johannesburg.

“We understand that there was a business dispute between them, that made the assailant to stab the victims to death,” Ezinteje said.

He said that the union had reported the incident to the Nigerian mission and the South African police.

The assailant is on the run while the police have commenced investigation into the incident.

“The union condemns the killing of any Nigerian and will partner with relevant government agencies to ensure that justice is done in the case,” Mr. Ezinteje said.

The secretary said that the police had taken the bodies to the hospital for autopsy.

