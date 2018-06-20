Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian man arraigned in Vietnam for defrauding woman of $356,000

Remigius Duru Okonkwo arraigned in court for fraud play

Remigius Duru Okonkwo arraigned in court for fraud

One Remigius Duru Okonkwo, aged 43, has been arrested and arraigned before a Phnom Penh court, in  Cambodia, for allegedly defrauding a Vietnamese businesswoman, Darg Mai Nga, of $356,000.

Nga suit revealed that she met the suspect on social media in January 2018, and on January 10, he came to Hanoi to meet up with her, convincing her to invest in a brick-making factory in Cambodia.

According to the reports, the suspect reportedly took the victim to the factory site in Cambodia, telling her that it belonged to a friend of his.

Nga who became convinced decided to invest in the business and went on to transfer the sum of $356,000 to Okonkwo.

However, Nga was unable to reach Okonkwo as soon as he took delivery of the money.

Okonkwo later met his Waterloo when he called Nga once again to convince her to invest another $150,000, as the brick factory was almost completed.

Nga informed the police of all that had transpired between the both of them and Okonkwo was arrested at his arranged meet with Nga.

Nigerian Internet fraudster arrested for duping woman in India

A Nigerian Internet scammer, Fred Omeleze, has been arrested by the police in New Delhi, India, for allegedly defrauding a woman by pretending to be an American by the name of Benson, and proposing love to her.

Indian Times reports that Omeleze also posted fake photos of the purported Benson on his Facebook wall and after developing friendship with the woman, he moved in for the kill and duped her of a huge amount of money.

According to the police, Omeleze, had convinced the woman that he wanted to invest $5 million in a business in India, telling the victim he wanted her to be in charge of the business.

The woman later received a call from a fake official from the customs department at the Delhi Airport, asking her to pay the sum of Rs 2.5 lakhs (about N1.2m), as duties for a certain Benson who was trying to bring in dollars and gold into the country but was held by the customs.

The woman, believing her boyfriend was in a serious trouble, was said to have deposited the amount in a bank but when she could no longer trace Omeleze, she realized she had been duped and reported the matter to the police.

During police investigations, the suspect was traced and arrested with the police finding out that he had been living illegally in New Delhi since 2012 without a visa, after his original visit visa expired.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
