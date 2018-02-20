news

A Nigerian couple has been arrested after selling daughter for a sum of N400,000 barely twenty-four hours after she was born.

Andrew Enwerem, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State confirmed the incident according to a report compiled by Punch News.

The couple, Ifeanyi, 35, and Emmaculata Elijah, 30, conspired to dispense of the newborn on Friday, January 26, 2018, a day it was born.

Other persons arrested in connection with the crime include Grace Mezu, 55; Fedalia Ariri, 55; and Amarachi Obiekwe, 49.

The police rep stated that the baby was recovered in Lagos on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

He added that the whereabouts of two out of the couple's list of seven children is unknown. The incident is an example of the menace that has welcomed human trafficking in Nigeria.

Most of the time, this has occurred based on ritualistic goals.

Eyes of 2-yr-old child gouged out in suspected ritual murder

The eyes of a two-year-old child was gouged out by suspected ritual murderers in Jalingo, Taraba State, ensuring the death of the infant .

A picture depicting a gory sight of the deceased's distorted face was shared by a Facebook user, Yensah Vivian Peter. It was brought in dead to the Sunkani Hospital according to the narrator who offered some safety advice to parents and guardians.

"I plead with parents and guidance to be more careful with their children, this 2 yrs old boy was brought to sunkani hospital this morning in this condition already death," Peter wrote in a post shared on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

On Instagram, social media users have expressed shock over the gruesome murder. Some attributed the incident to an act of human sacrifice .

This translates some of the events relating to fetish dealings, a recurrent theme in a Nigeria where a love for money has conquered a feeling of humanity.