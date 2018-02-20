Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian couple sell daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth

Love For Money Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth

A couple sold a newborn baby shortly after it was delivered at the hospital for a sum of N400,000.

  • Published:
A newborn baby has been recovered after its parents sold it for a sun of N400k. play

A newborn baby has been recovered after its parents sold it for a sun of N400k.

(Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian couple has been arrested after selling daughter for a sum of N400,000 barely twenty-four hours after she was born.

Andrew Enwerem, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State confirmed the incident according to a report compiled by Punch News.

The couple, Ifeanyi, 35, and Emmaculata Elijah, 30, conspired to dispense of the newborn on Friday, January 26, 2018, a day it was born.

Other persons arrested in connection with the crime include Grace Mezu, 55; Fedalia Ariri, 55; and Amarachi Obiekwe, 49.

The police rep stated that the baby was recovered in Lagos on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

He added that the whereabouts of two out of the couple's list of seven children is unknown. The incident is an example of the menace that has welcomed human trafficking in Nigeria.

Most of the time, this has occurred based on ritualistic goals.

Eyes of 2-yr-old child gouged out in suspected ritual murder

The eyes of a two-year-old child was gouged out by suspected ritual murderers in Jalingo, Taraba State, ensuring the death of the infant.

A picture depicting a gory sight of the deceased's distorted face was shared by a Facebook user, Yensah Vivian Peter. It was brought in dead to the Sunkani Hospital according to the narrator who offered some safety advice to parents and guardians.

Eyes of 2-yr-old child gouged out in suspected ritual murder. play

Eyes of 2-yr-old child gouged out in suspected ritual murder.

(Press)

"I plead with parents and guidance to be more careful with their children, this 2 yrs old boy was brought to sunkani hospital this morning in this condition already death," Peter wrote in a post shared on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

ALSO READ: Police round up Yahoo Boys engaged in spending blood money

On Instagram, social media users have expressed shock over the gruesome murder. Some attributed the incident to an act of human sacrifice.

This translates some of the events relating to fetish dealings, a recurrent theme in a Nigeria where a love for money has conquered a feeling of humanity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrestbullet
2 Sad Occurrence Patients flee hospital as police declare head doctor...bullet
3 Demon Incarnate Nigerian man jailed 40 yrs for stabbing...bullet

Related Articles

'Ogbologbo' Man who allegedly smuggled $23,000 in birthday cake arraigned in Lagos court
Deadly Superstitions Man stopped from killing son who tried to murder him in dream
Professional Liar Fake lawyer nabbed while representing client in court
Demonic People Eyes of 2-yr-old child gouged out in suspected ritual murder
Not Yet Over Nigerian man who allegedly cut teenage girl to pieces escape murder charge
'Juju' Community banish young man who tied woman's pregnancy in coffin
Satanic Forces Jesus saves little boy swallowed by Keke Napep passenger turned python
Men of God? Alfa, pastor arrested with human body parts

Metro

Graphic Content
Terrible Loss 3 little girls suffocate to death in abandoned car after Juma’at prayer in Kano
Copy Copy Shoes, socks banned among students in India to prevent exam cheating
DSS, others blame ISIS for Benue killings
In Zamfara Police arrest 4 notorious kidnappers
NURTW chairman, Alhaji Azeez Kunle Lawal aka Kunle Poly holds thanksgiving
Kunle Poly NURTW chairman thanks God for sparing his life