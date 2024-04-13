ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CDC Program Director said that the equipment would help to sustain the quality and high outputs of Nigeria’s laboratories.

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]
US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

Recommended articles

Dr Farah Husain, Programme Director, CDC Division, Global Health Protection, who donated the equipment, explained that they were the U.S. government’s efforts to help Nigeria address the challenges of disease outbreaks.

The items, which included biosafety cabinets, sample collection materials, essential laboratory equipment, and personal protective equipment, were received by Dr Jide Idris, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The CDC Program Director said that the equipment would help to sustain the quality and high outputs of Nigeria’s laboratories.

ADVERTISEMENT

She assured Nigeria of the U.S.’s commitment to help develop response capacity in protecting the people against disease outbreaks.

“The U.S. government, via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is proud to donate equipment and supplies to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to support emergency response laboratory activities.

“The United States is committed to working hand-in-hand with Nigeria to build response capacity and protect the health of our peoples.

“Today, we gather to celebrate a concrete example of the strong partnership between the United States and Nigeria,” she said.

The U.S. official also noted that Nigeria was facing several disease outbreaks, such as Lassa fever, diphtheria, and meningitis, stressing that laboratory scientists played a vital role in quickly detecting and confirming cases for effective outbreak response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The increased volume of laboratory work created by these simultaneous outbreaks creates a pressing need for additional resources. Together, with laboratories as the cornerstone of our collaborative work, we can quickly and effectively prevent and respond to outbreaks.

“Additionally, we have included large amounts of personal protective equipment to safeguard the health and safety of laboratory workers. Whether in the subnational labs, health facilities, or the communities they serve, this donation will directly help save lives,” Husain said.

Responding, the NCDC director general, said the gesture would go a long way to boost the country’s disease detection and capability ability and assured the U.S. government that the equipment would be judiciously put to use.

Idris underscored the importance of Nigeria’s collaboration with the U.S. government, adding that no government could fund the health system alone because it was very expensive.

“No government can fund the health system alone and that’s why we require this kind of collaboration from different partners. The idea and the goal is to reduce the incidences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What concerns us mostly here is health security. This is key because a nation’s mandate to the people is to ensure that the health of the people is sacrosanct in terms of preventing the people from catching any disease.

“And if so, where that provision or activity is not adequate, to ensure that you properly detect whatever disease that has occurred, and at the same time respond to it,” the NCDC boss said.

According to him, the Federal Government is funding the sector, but the funding may not necessarily be adequate, which is why the health system is very expensive.

He said that in terms of global health security, one of the major focuses was collaboration and partnerships, both internationally, nationally and sub-nationally.

This, he explained, was because everybody was coming in with different expertise and none would necessarily have all the expertise needed to boost productivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The goal is to achieve our objective to reduce incidents of disease.

“And, where you cannot stop that we respond adequately so that we can bring down the effect of any disease that is the essence here.

“So collaborations, partnerships are key essentials of health security,” Idris added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation, which took place at the National Reference Laboratory, underscores the U.S. and Nigeria’s shared commitment towards providing healthcare in Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya set to break Guiness World record in New York

Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya set to break Guiness World record in New York

This is uncalled for - Arewa Youths slam Gatwick Airport for denying Air Peace water salute

This is uncalled for - Arewa Youths slam Gatwick Airport for denying Air Peace water salute

Channels TV reporter regains freedom less than 24 hours after abduction

Channels TV reporter regains freedom less than 24 hours after abduction

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

FIRS recorded unprecedented progress in revenue collection in 2023 - CEO

FIRS recorded unprecedented progress in revenue collection in 2023 - CEO

Troops kill 188 terrorists, arrest 330 others in 1 week

Troops kill 188 terrorists, arrest 330 others in 1 week

NYSC remains important stakeholder in electoral process in Nigeria - INEC

NYSC remains important stakeholder in electoral process in Nigeria - INEC

We saved Obaseki from humiliation, but he's been unfair to us - PDP group

We saved Obaseki from humiliation, but he's been unfair to us - PDP group

Naira best-performing currency in April, could trade below ₦1,000/$ - Goldman Sachs

Naira best-performing currency in April, could trade below ₦1,000/$ - Goldman Sachs

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu appeals for peace in Africa and global trouble spots

Here’s why increase in electricity tariff won’t affect you [Channels TV]

This is unreasonable - Labour Party asks FG to reconsider electricity tariff hike

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration [Presidency]

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration