Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money rituals

A Yahoo boy who reportedly killed nephew for money rituals has been apprehended. He was caught in Ikoyi, Lagos.

  Published:
A Yahoo Boy who used his nephew for money rituals appears to be the latest in a number of cases involving the killing of family members for blood money. play

A Yahoo Boy who used his nephew for money rituals appears to be the latest in a number of cases involving the killing of family members for blood money.

A Yahoo boy has been apprehended for using his nephew for money rituals. The wealth seeker was caught in the act in Ikoyi, Lagos, according to a Facebook user.

In a picture, Tunde Owolabi, also known as 'Money Talks', was captured in handcuffs as he crouched beside the corpse of a little boy reportedly 7 years old.

The image was provided in a post shared by Odueko Olumide John who expressed shock concerning the incident.

A grave-looking Owolabi had a look of intent as he tilted his neck sideways as if paying attention to a more serious reality.

"What a wicked world. Luck ran out of another Yahoo big boy named Tunde Owolabi ( aka Money Talks) caught using his elder sister's 7-year-old son for money rituals in Ikoyi, Lagos State," writes John.

It is becoming rampant, occurrences that have seen impatient money lovers use their family members for wealth rituals.

In Nigeria, the situation appears to be money overshadowing the dwindling presence of love.

Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State

Two out of a group of four Yahoo boys have been apprehended by the police in Edo State while trying to dispose the body of their grandmother Grace Ovbiedo, who was killed for money rituals.

Their arrest was revealed by DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for Edo State, who mentioned that the force is in pursuit of two other accomplices.

ALSO READ: Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta for money rituals

The quartet, Dickson Oluka, Austin Enayi, Salaya Oluka and his brother Martins, who went on the run following the murder that occurred on Friday, December 12, 2017, received the instruction to murder the deceased after consulting a native doctor on how to become rich.

It was alleged that the group of wealth seekers tied a tortoise on their backs and smashed Ovbiedo's head on the wall.

Yahoo boys who killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State play

A collage of family members connected in an incident of mother. This include a grandmother and her grandchildren.

This was based on a message they received from the priest who told them they can acquire their desire when a person close to them is killed.

According to many reports, this was confirmed by a family member who stated that the suspects executed the order as soon as they got home.

