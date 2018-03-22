NDLEA ruins show for drug users addicted to codeine

news

In a bid to combat a widespread use of drugs, the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has seized 24,000 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine, in Katsina State.

The seizure was confirmed by state commander, Maryam Sani. Two suspects, Christian and Obiora Chukwuma, were named in connection with the incident.

They are a pair out of six persons arrested in respect to a drug trafficking business that saw a discovery of a warehouse filled with the intoxicants.

Efforts made by a joint task force had ensured their capture says an online report.

One of the drug peddlers reportedly revealed that his involvement is limited to transportation of substance.

Nigeria seems to be falling deep into the habit of a widespread drug use fast affecting their sanity.

Tramadol user goes mad in Lagos

Getting high has resulted in low moments for an unidentified man who reportedly went mad after ingesting doses of Tramadol in Lagos.

The subject who appeared in his thirties was tied up in order to prevent him from going deep into a state of frenzy associated with the drug in-take.

Online news platform National Helm reported that the incident occurred on Sunday, March 5, 2018.

It was gathered that water and sips of Garri, played an important role in nursing the drug consumer who was tied by the wrist in a manner deserving of a thief.

A visit to the clinic proved to be the final resolve for concerned observers who reportedly took him to a General Hospital in the metropolis of Lagos.

A consumption of intoxicants is a big headache in Nigeria.

Attractive cities like Lagos, Jos and Abuja, have received attention for a high amount of use, with the latter taking a chief position in the minds of the populace.