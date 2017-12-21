Home > Gist > Metro >

'My wife looks down on me because I lost my job'

'My wife looks down on me because I lost my job'

Odion is disturbed by the way his wife, Pauline, has been treating him since he lost his job and can no longer provide for the family.

  Published:
This man is really sad and needs advice play

This man is really sad and needs advice

(Getty Images)
"Dear Pulse,

My name is Odion, a 42-year-old married man with two children. I have been married to Pauline for eight years now and we have always had a happy home until I lost my well-paying job last year and things took another turn.

When I was working, I tried all I could to make sure I provide for my family. My children went to the best school I could afford and I never asked Pauline to contribute anything to the upkeep of the family as I always gave her enough money for the upkeep.

I encouraged her to save her money and go into business sometime in the future. I was making plans to build our own house when I lost my job due to the economic situation in the country.

Since then, all efforts to get a new job has proven abortive but despite that, I still tried my best to cater for my family. I am not a lazy man and so, I can do anything, no matter how menial people see it so that my family would not suffer.

One would then believe a good wife would support her husband in such a difficult time but not my wife as she has turned me into an object of ridicule especially if I cannot meet her constant demands.

It started when I had to withdraw our kids from their school because I could no longer afford the fees. Pauline fought me seriously over the decision and said her children must continue with the school.

When I told her to assist in paying their fees if that was what she wanted, she told me it was my job to pay their fees.

When our house rent expired, I begged her to put up some money so we could pay the rent, promising to pay back but Pauline refused to part with a dime.

When there is no food in the house, my wife would not bother to help out. Even payment of electricity bills, she would refuse to bring out the money no matter how little.

She has now resorted to insulting me, calling me names and threatening to leave me if I can no longer provide for the family.

I am not even talking about sex as I cannot remember the last time my wife allowed me to sleep with her. She keeps saying that a man who cannot provide for his family cannot demand sex.

I am really fed up with her attitude but I don't want a broken home because of our children. What should I do?

Odion."

Dear readers, what exactly do some women want? This is the question Odion has been battling for an answer and on Morning Teaser today, we wish you have answers for him.

Is it a crime for a woman to assist her husband financially?»

