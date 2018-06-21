Pulse.ng logo
Mum and little twins are battling to live after truck crushed them

A mother lost her legs while her twins struggle to live following a truck accident in Igando. The trio were on their way to a school when they were hit.

  • Published:
An angry mob throws rock at truck's windshield.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
There was a stream of blood when a truck hit a mother and her twins in Igando, Lagos. They were knocked down while the she was taking her kids to school.

On IG, it was gathered that the mum lost her legs in the accident at Afolabi bus-stop where the incident occurred.

 

This inspired an angry reaction from observers who blamed the driver for reckless driving. The mob broke the truck's windscreen as a result.

Traces of blood littered a road where the accident was recorded.

Policemen crushed by truck while requesting bribe in Asaba

A truck has reportedly killed two policemen in Asaba, Delta State.

The pair were killed on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, while requesting for bribe. A post shared by Instablog9ja contained images of the deceased.

Though blurry, the pictures offered a clear idea of the degree of devastation following the accident.

Social media users unusually kind to the police

On Instagram, the deaths of the policemen revealed an unlikely kindness from social media users who are popular for their criticism of the police.

The regular stories of harassment by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has often not helped correct a negative impression about the police.

ALSO READ: Man locks himself in toilet to escape corrupt SARS men

Comments shared on IG captured the humane side of observers who were not happy about the manner which the cops passed away.

Some Instagram users were however nasty.

