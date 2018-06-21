A mother lost her legs while her twins struggle to live following a truck accident in Igando. The trio were on their way to a school when they were hit.
On IG, it was gathered that the mum lost her legs in the accident at Afolabi bus-stop where the incident occurred.
Graphic: Truck driving against traffic, hits mom and her set of twins . . There was outrage, this morning, at Afolabi Bus stop, Igando, Lagos, after a truck, driving against traffic, knocked down a mom and the twin children she was taking to school. . . The lady lost her two legs to the accident while the twins are currently battling for their lives at a hospital in the area. Angered by the driver#emo#4oCZ##s lawlessness, residents of the area descended on his truck, breaking its windscreen.
This inspired an angry reaction from observers who blamed the driver for reckless driving. The mob broke the truck's windscreen as a result.
Traces of blood littered a road where the accident was recorded.
A truck has reportedly killed two policemen in Asaba, Delta State.
The pair were killed on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, while requesting for bribe. A post shared by Instablog9ja contained images of the deceased.
Though blurry, the pictures offered a clear idea of the degree of devastation following the accident.
On Instagram, the deaths of the policemen revealed an unlikely kindness from social media users who are popular for their criticism of the police.
The regular stories of harassment by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has often not helped correct a negative impression about the police.
Policemen crushed by truck while requesting bribe in Asaba
Comments shared on IG captured the humane side of observers who were not happy about the manner which the cops passed away.
Some Instagram users were however nasty.