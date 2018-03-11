news

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Nkeiruka Ngwu on Friday, March 9, 2018, for brutalizing her 10-year-old maid with hot water and iron.

Instablog9ja reports that the 36-year-old mother of four residing at No 47, Ogundana Street, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, brought Chioma Samuel, to Lagos from Umuoju, Ngwu, Abia State in January 2018 following the death of her father.

After promising Chioma a good life, Nkeiruka reportedly made the young girl's life a living hell, mentally and physically abusing her.

According to the reports, on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, the suspect is alleged to have used a heated clothes iron to burn the victim's hands and legs .

Nkeiruka also allegedly poured hot water on Chioma, burning her skin.

However, the suspect met her Waterloo on Thursday, March 8, 2018, when she took her children to school.

Thankfully, other mothers in school caught sight of the injuries on the upper and lower limbs of the victim who had followed the suspect to the school.

After asking Chioma some questions on how she had sustained the injuries, they awaited Nkeiruka who had gone to drop her kids in their respective classrooms.

The suspect was about to drive off when she was confronted by these women who almost mobbed her out of anger.

The women insisted that the suspect take Chioma to a hospital for treatment or else they would petition the Commissioner of Police Lagos State.

However, Nkeiruka refused to heed their warning and returned to the school the following day, Friday, March 9, 2018, accompanied by Chioma whose wounds remained untreated.

Seeing that their warnings had been taken for granted, the women called the attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, to the matter which eventually led to the arrest of the suspect.

According to the reports, the suspect will be charged to court on Monday, March 12, 2018.

Banker detained over child abuse

The Lagos Police Command has arrested one Mrs Nkechinyere Nwajagu, on Friday, January 5, for child abuse.

Nwajagu who is a banker was reportedly arrested and arraigned in court for locking up a child who was brought to her to work as a housemaid.

The child was allegedly brought to her by a woman she claims was her elder sister.

Instablog9ja reports that according to the police public relations officer, SP Chike Oti, the suspect reportedly locked up the child in a poorly ventilated apartment before leaving for work and would not release the child until she returned home at night at the close of work.

The police report read: "Nwajagu, from Ajali in Orumba LGA of Anambra state but residing at No.12 Baderin street, Mafoluku Oshodi, reported to the police last night at Makinde Police Station Oshodi from where she was taken to the Human Rights Section of Lagos State Command Ikeja."

Nwajagu will be prosecuted at the end of ongoing investigations into the case.