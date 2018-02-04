Home > Gist > Metro >

Missing mother, baby found in well

Double TragedyMetro Mom, baby retrieved from well after going missing

The bodies of the other and child have now been retrieved from the well, as the family mourns their loss.

The bodies of a mother and her baby have been retrieved from a well after going missing on Thursday, February 1.

According to the reports, the mother had gone out to fetch water with her baby before they both disappeared in Fufure LGA, Adamawa State.

The mother and child are assumed to have fallen into the well while the young woman was fetching water.

 

Their bodies have now been retrieved from the well, as the family mourns their loss.

This is not the first of such incidences as some have committed suicide by jumping into a well while some have been either pushed into a well or fallen in unintentionally.

The body of a fashion designer apprentice was found in a well in one of such incidencies. She reportedly committed suicide after she was forced to abort her three month old pregnancy.

