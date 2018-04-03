Man who robs motorists on Oshodi bridge meets his end

Home > Gist > Metro >

The traffic jam on Oshodi bridge has provided a thief an opportunity to rob motorists of their valuables.

A 27-year-old man, Oluwole Kayode, who reportedly robs motorists of their valuables on the Oshodi bridge, has been apprehended by law enforcement agents.

The suspect who pretends to sell refreshments in the heavy Lagos traffic, was nabbed after robbing a woman named Mrs. Hadizatul Jiddah, who was thankful to the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Enforcement Unit.

According to The Nation News, the agency helped recover items stolen by the roadside thief.

She confirmed that the thief made away with two phones and a bag while she was driving on the bridge.

Kayode was able to do this after breaking the window of her vehicle with a hammer.

“If not for the prompt intervention of personnel of the Lagos State Task Force, my bag and two phones would have gone,” Jiddah mentioned in a news report.

A picture of the suspect who was seen holding exhibits has been shared online.

Olayinka Egbeyemi, the chairman of  the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Enforcement Unit, revealed that the case has received the attention of Lagos police commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, who has directed that the suspect be charged to court.

Abuja car wash worker sells customer's Toyota to marry wife

A car wash attendant has been arrested by the police in Abuja for selling a customer's Toyota Camry car to marry a wife.

The suspect, Mohammed Chado, reportedly sold the vehicle for a sum of N450,000, which covered expenses required for the purpose of tying the knot as well as a year's feeding.

Part of the amount he realised from the sale was sent to family members who used it to secure items needed for the wedding ceremony.

"I sold the car for N450,000 and spent N300,000 on the wedding; I gave the money to my family to buy the needed wedding items, then I spent the balance on feeding myself for one year," says Chado who was paraded on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Sadiq Bello, the Commissioner of Police of Federal Capital Territory, confirmed his arrest in Punch News report.

The police chief mentioned that the vehicle has been recovered. Chado was apprehended in Niger State, where he reportedly hid following the theft.

“Chado was arrested at Batafe village in Niger State where he hid after he sold a Toyota Camry that was given to him for washing.

“He escaped with it, sold it for N450,000 and used the money to marry a wife. The stolen car has been recovered,” Bello said in a statement.

