Police round up Yahoo Boys engaged in spending blood money

news

Fifteen Yahoo Boys have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). They were apprehended on Saturday, February 3, 2018 in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The suspects aged between 18 to 24, were nabbed based on offences bordering on obtaining by false pretence, lottery scam and love scam.

Among the group involves a list of youths who apply fetish procedure to make hypnotize their victims.

Local media reported that some of the suspects were arrested at the residence of their leader, Adesanya R. Olaoluwa. The latter is reportedly under surveillance by the EFCC.

Items recovered from the fraudsters include "coffins, calabashes, gourds, laptops, phones bearing scanned forged documents, six exotic cars, charms and SIM cards."

Their seizure is one in a list of recent events which have seen a number of young people who have explored the use of rituals having been inspired by a desperation for money.

A Nigerian lady, Barbie Ulonna recently recounted her experience with a former boyfriend who reportedly eats bread and excreta as part of an instruction outlined for money making rituals .

She revealed this in a discussion group on Facebook. While visiting the ex, Ulonna overheard him in a chat with a friend his experienced after consuming the rather strange mixture.

ALSO READ: Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State

It was all part of the rites he needed to fulfill as a Yahoo Boy looking for easy money.

This has been one of the consistent challenge of a Nigeria whose appreciation for moral values has continued to experience a deep. An unreliable government has been in the center of a blame game.