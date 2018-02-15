A man named Prince Roland Dosunmu shared plans of an impending marriage proposal to girlfriend on Twitter.
She said yes according to his comment on Twitter but it took a long while before the subject got to an enclosure of assurance.
As observed from his tweets posted on Valentine's Day February 14, 2018, a lot of frantic plans needed to be put in place.
Like a serious minded fellow should, Dosunmu initiated the moves a day prior which was also his birthday.
What better gift that getting the buy-in of a woman one loves?
The love stoned man proposed to his girlfriend and it went super well raising no suspicion from the wife-to-be.
