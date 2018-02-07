Hotshot Nigerian groom readies plan to marry 2 wives in 3 days

The groom, Ejindu is expected to get married to his brides over a three-day period.
Information presented on the printed document indicated that the unidentified husband-to-be intends to have a traditional wedding with the women, Oyediya and Ebere on separate dates.
He is expected to have the events on February 23 and 24, 2018, respectively, while rounding up the occasion with a general wedding on Sunday, February 25.
The wedding banner which has already turned viral has generated comments from social media users on Instagram.
While some chose to make a mockery of the planned event, others attributed it as one of the happening marking the end time believed to be the days that serve as a build-up to the second coming of Jesus Christ.