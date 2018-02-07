Hotshot Nigerian groom readies plan to marry 2 wives in 3 days

news

A Nigerian groom, Ejindu has laid out plans to get married to two wives within three days . This was boldly displayed on a poster which included an image of the parties involved.

Information presented on the printed document indicated that the unidentified husband-to-be intends to have a traditional wedding with the women, Oyediya and Ebere on separate dates.

He is expected to have the events on February 23 and 24, 2018, respectively, while rounding up the occasion with a general wedding on Sunday, February 25.

The wedding banner which has already turned viral has generated comments from social media users on Instagram.

