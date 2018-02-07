Home > Gist > Metro >

Hotshot Nigerian groom readies plan to marry 2 wives in 3 days

Sharp Shooter! Hotshot Nigerian groom readies plan to marry 2 wives in 3 days

The groom, Ejindu is expected to get married to his brides over a three-day period.

  • Published:
A traditional wedding with the women is expected to hold for two days. play

A traditional wedding with the women is expected to hold for two days.

(Baydorz)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian groom, Ejindu has laid out plans to get married to two wives within three days. This was boldly displayed on a poster which included an image of the parties involved.

Information presented on the printed document indicated that the unidentified husband-to-be intends to have a traditional wedding with the women, Oyediya and Ebere on separate dates.

A wedding poster shows the groom in a picture with his brides. play Hotshot Nigerian groom readies plan 2 wives within 3 days (Instablog9ja)

He is expected to have the events on February 23 and 24, 2018, respectively, while rounding up the occasion with a general wedding on Sunday, February 25.

The wedding banner which has already turned viral has generated comments from social media users on Instagram.

play Hotshot Nigerian groom readies plan 2 wives within 3 days

ALSO READ: Polygamous husband shows off lovely wives, thanks God for happy union

While some chose to make a mockery of the planned event, others attributed it as one of the happening marking the end time believed to be the days that serve as a build-up to the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Painful Death Missing student found dead without vital organsbullet
2 Holy-Holy A hotel in Gombe state forbids sex on its premisesbullet
3 Yahoo Plus Police round up Yahoo Boys engaged in spending blood moneybullet

Related Articles

Painful Death Newlywed Nigerian lady dies while delivering twins lost during child birth
Bride Price Broke Igbo woman laments about her tribe's expensive wedding demands
Facebook Love Man weds lucky woman a week after placing vacancy on social media site
Shocking! Woman commits suicide after husband postponed shopping trip
Heartbreak 3 weeks to wedding, groom finds bride in bed with best man
Blackmail! Lady threatens to frame man as gay for refusing to have sex with her
Painful Exit Lady mourns friend killed by stray bullet barely a year after wedding
Love in Tokyo "She is my queen and it’s my job to take care of her", says man who pushes lover in trolley
Heart of Romeo Polygamous husband shows off lovely wives, thanks God for happy union

Metro

Wynter Parker was found dead on a porch following a long period in the cold. She had reportedly wandered out of her family home while her father was asleep.
Poor Child Toddler freezes to death while father slept
Dana Airline Air passengers escape death after plane's door fall off while landing
Faiz Nurdin reportedly strangled a woman who asked him concerning imminent plans to get married.
Demonic Temper Man kills pregnant neighbour who asked “Why aren't you getting married?”
Six Africans were reportedly killed by a neo-fascist following Innocent Oseghale alleged murder.
Nigerian man who allegedly cut teenage girl to pieces escape murder charge