Home > Gist > Metro >

Man peels skin of own daughter for not knowing her book

Learning Hard Man peels skin of own daughter for not knowing her book

Nasty body injuries disturbed the smoothness of a girl's skin following numerous beating by her father.

  • Published:
Man peels skin of own daughter for not knowing her book play

An intervention by concerned neighbours has saved a girl from suffering more abuse.

(Shuttershock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A girl who had a problem learning at school has been made to suffer severe injuries following treatment from an abusive father.

The latter who has been arrested by the police in Ibadan, Oyo State, ensured nasty wounds on the victim's body which may prove disturbing for viewing.

play Man peels skin of own daughter for not knowing her book (Instablog9ja/Instagram)

 

A picture shared via Instablog9ja's IG on June 1, 2018, showed a huge scar on her back while a fresh cut noticeable on her bottom appeared moist.

Help came for her when neighbours in her community spotted bad injuries on her body.

ALSO READ: Dad gives daughter to pals as gift, but joins them to rape her

Dirty dad caught pants down with 13-yr-old daughter in Delta

The elders in the Opuedebubor Community of Delta State, were left to ponder on the fate of a man, Yerin, alleged to have defiled 13-year-old daughter.

An IG caption by Instablog9ja on Thursday, May 10, 2018, expressed that the father was caught pants down in the act of having sex with his child.

He was reportedly paraded around the community while its leaders thought of ways to correct the behaviour.

Dirty dad caught pants down with 13-yr-old daughter in Delta play Dirty dad caught pants down with 13-yr-old daughter in Delta (Press)

 

Yerin's bare chest hindered with sand and dirt offered proof of this.

For the accused who was captured on his knees, it appeared the end having expressed a look similar to guilt and regret.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Dunes Center Davido, Chioma's mall experience (Assurance)bullet
2 Broken Curse 62-yr-old woman becomes a mum 42 yrs after marriagebullet
3 Devil Is Suffering! Father defiles all his four daughters, says he...bullet

Related Articles

Humanity Is Lost Childless woman inserts sticks in adopted daughter's private part
Nobody Holy Mum flogs Islamic cleric who molested daughter in mosque [Video]
'Agbaya' Man uses magical ring to have sex with little maid until she got pregnant
Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex
Taboo Dirty dad caught pants down with 13-yr-old daughter in Delta
Destructive Mission Sex worker puts baby at risk just to punish all men
Final Scores Grandpa rapes and impregnates girl he often sends on errands
Devil Is Suffering! Father defiles all his four daughters, says he was manipulated

Metro

Stingy Woman denies husband sex but freely gives it to others
SARS begged to arrest fraudsters, not fine boys
Yahoo Boys SARS begged to arrest fraudsters, not fine boys
5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital
King Kong 5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital
Jane Watiri's old life was dedicated to punishing all men for the crime of one.
Destructive Mission Sex worker puts baby at risk just to punish all men