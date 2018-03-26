Home > Gist > Metro >

Man regrets missing chance to marry Dangote's daughter

Man regrets missing chance to marry daughter of Africa's richest man

The glamour recorded at the wedding of Aliko Dangote's daughter, Fatima, has made a man rue missed chances.

Fatima Dangote's wedding message from her groom, Jamil Abubakar is the sweetest ever! play

Fatima Dangote's wedding message from her groom, Jamil Abubakar is the sweetest ever!

(Instagram / #Famil2018)
A man with the ID @ibras007, has taken to Instagram to share regret that saw him miss a chance to marry Fatima, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote.

The young woman tied the knot in Lagos at a glamorous event attended by the founder of Microsoft Corporation, Bill Gates - a factor that made Ibras wish he made a different move in the past.

He shared an image of Fatima who served with him as a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

"Shuo! So this same Fatima was my NYSC set. Bill Gates could have been at my wedding but instead of me to open my eyes i was busy chasing one Ronke upandan cos of big bum-bum," his note of regret reads.

play Man regrets missing chance to marry daughter of Africa's richest man (Instablog9ja)

There was no shortage of guests at the wedding ceremony held at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, on Friday, March 23, 2018.

This picture of Dangote and Bill Gate on high table is causing stir in Lagos

A picture with Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and some of Nigeria's top political, business and government dignitaries on the same table is causing stir in Lagos, Nigeria.

The picture was one of the many pictures that were taken by numerous photographers at the wedding reception of Aliko Dangote's daughter, Fatima to Jamil Abubakar.

World billionaire, Aliko Dangote hosted one of the most lavish weddings for his daughter in Lagos on Saturday, March 24, 2018 and the world is already talking about it.

ALSO READ: Africa's richest man, Dangote gets $1,388 as daughter's dowry

A picture with Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and some of Nigeria's top political, business and government dignitaries on the same table is causing stir in Lagos, Nigeria.

The roll call

The picture which has been tagged the most expensive in Nigeria at the moment had Nigeria's first lady, Aishat Buhari, Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, alongside Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin.

play

 

Also on the table are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ex-President Yakubu Gowon, Governor of Nigeria's Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, groom's father and ex-Police Inspector General, Muhammad Dikko Abubakar.

