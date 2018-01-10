Home > Gist > Metro >

Man on the run after strangling young wife to death

The police are on a look-out for Akinyemi Koja Edgar, who left his wife's corpse beside a well after strangling her.

In Badagry, Lagos, a man, Akinyemi Koja Edgar, is reportedly on the run after strangling his wife, 28 years old Ajoke Kalejaiye, to death. She was murdered beside a well according to a report.

The alleged murder occurred on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at their residence located in Mowo. The police were notified of the killing through a local chief known as 'Baale'. The efforts of law enforcement officers in a bid to apprehend the suspect have so far been fruitless.

Kalejaiye, who was pictured lying dead near the well, was a mother of three children before her passing. This factor is probably why some Instagram users didn't have a lot of nice things to say about the suspect.

Thormylorlarh Bethel, who commented on a post shared by Instablog9ja on the matter criticized the abusive behaviour of men in the treatment of their wives.

"Thunder fire all men who think woman are their property they can't do whatever they want with them,"  the user wrote.

Husbands are killing their wives for petty reasons

Violence against women in their marriages is sadly one of the major themes of a Nigerian society which still sees people of the female gender as objects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in a report published in the year 2017, revealed how a man named Bamaiyi Tanko killed his wife, Auta, because she refused to serve him a meal.

ALSO READ: Woman kills stepson because her children were neglected by husband

This occurred in Niger State, where the suspect, 50, employed the use of a cutlass to commit murder.

His attempt to cover up the crime failed due to an information offered to the police by neighbours. Tanko however hopes to find forgiveness with his in-laws stating that killing his wife was the work of the devil.

