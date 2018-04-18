news

Samuel Owawu, a man reportedly stabbed in a fight with Adebayo Ahmed, a cult member loyal to a homosexual neighbour, Francis, has died from his injuries.

He was reportedly killed during a confrontation with the latter who made sexual advances towards him during a parlour hangout in Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos.

The tragic event occurred on Saturday, January 16, 2016, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The deceased and his friend, Emeka Uche, had invited a mutual friend named Francis to their house.

“Francis, who is homosexual, immediately started making sexual advances at Owawu when he arrived and Owawu tried to resist him.

“Owawu raised an alarm and a crowd gathered at the residence and started beating Francis the alleged homosexual.

“At this point, Ahmed and some of his friends who belong to the same cult group started demanding for the release of a phone belonging to Francis.

“Owawu had objected, insisting that the phone which had some videos of Francis engaging in homosexual activity would be tendered as evidence to the police.

“Ahmed engaged Owawu in a fight, and in the process he picked up a broken bottle and stabbed him in the chest,” a police prosecutor, Mrs. Monisola Oshibogun, told the Ikeja High Court on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

A court hearing has been adjourned to Wednesday, May 30, 2018, by Justice Bisi Akinlade, who also ordered that the suspect Adebayo Ahmed, to stay at the Ikoyi Prisons until the next arraignment.

TB Joshua reportedly delivers lesbian partners

Just when we were beginning to wonder what to do about gay couples in Nigeria, TB Joshua offers a much-needed solution.

The prophet and founder of the Synagogue church worldwide was filmed during a deliverance service where he reportedly delivered two lesbian partners.

Prophet TB Joshua Delivers Lesbian Partners A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Apr 7, 2018 at 1:34am PDT

The video clip shared by Instablog9ja, after being extracted from the original service clip aired by Emmanuel TV, shows the lady with the male alter ego, who was interviewed briefly before the deliverance began.

She was asked about her relationship with her partner, to which she responded that the other lady was her wife.

The lady who identified herself as Mary Okoye, later testified the following Sunday, disclosing that following the deliverance service, she has felt no affection towards the other lady she identified as her wife previously.