Man faints in petrol tanker but a caring crowd rescues him

news

"We thank God ooo," echoes a woman's voice as she celebrated the rescue of man who reportedly fainted in a fuel tanker.

This happened in Ibadan, Oyo State, according to an Instablog9ja's IG post shared on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

ALSO READ: Nigerians in Delta risk lives to steal fuel from a petrol tanker

Two men were captured in an image as they stretched forward an unconscious man from a vehicle which had the brand inscription, Total on it.

A large crowd cheered loudly as a bus took away the victim from the scene.