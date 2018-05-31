Home > Gist > Metro >

Man faints in petrol tanker but a caring crowd rescues him

Helping Hand Man faints in petrol tanker but a caring crowd rescues him

There was excitement in the cheers of a crowd who witnessed a man as he was rescued from a petrol tanker.

  • Published:
Man faints in petrol tanker but a caring crowd rescues him play

A picture captured a man as he was handed down to a crowd. He was rescued after fainting in a fuel tanker.

(Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"We thank God ooo," echoes a woman's voice as she celebrated the rescue of man who reportedly fainted in a fuel tanker.

This happened in Ibadan, Oyo State, according to an Instablog9ja's IG post shared on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

 

ALSO READ: Nigerians in Delta risk lives to steal fuel from a petrol tanker

Two men were captured in an image as they stretched forward an unconscious man from a vehicle which had the brand inscription, Total on it.

A large crowd cheered loudly as a bus took away the victim from the scene.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 "Yahoo Boys" Masters of love scams arrested by EFCCbullet
2 Unimaginable! Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her awaybullet
3 Dunes Center Davido, Chioma's mall experience (Assurance)bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Can Nigeria end a year without an intense fuel scarcity problem?
Hardship Nigerians in Delta risk lives to steal fuel from a petrol tanker
Drive Safe Truck with incomplete tyres is a thin line between life and death
People Are Desperate Nigerians dig contraband chicken from dumpsite in hope to resell [Video]
Spiritual Fuel Church members in tears as pastor turns water to petrol
Suffering Water scarcity fuels dangerous pushing among UNIPORT students
Touching Mum breastfeeding baby after surviving Taraba explosion inspires emotions on IG

Metro

Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol
Protest? Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol
Drug addicts try to kill each other over party codeine
Like Garage Boys 2 drug addicts engaged in a brutal street fight over codeine
Lady agrees to date man after delaying for 8 years but he has moved on
It's Too Late 8 years after rejection, lady agrees to date man but he has moved on
Ambode pays medical bill of baby detained by hospital
Caring Heart Ambode pays medical bill of premature baby detained by hospital