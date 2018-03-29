Home > Gist > Metro >

Nasty accident involving a God Is Good vehicle has woman thanking God

Miracle Nasty God Is Good bus accident has got woman thanking God for life

The sister of a woman who miraculously survived a nasty car accident is thankful to God for her sibling's survival.

  • Published:
A wreckage which followed an accident involving a God Is Good bus has left no doubt concerning the existence of God. play

(Facebook/Joy Joseph)
The miraculous survival of her sister who was involved in a nasty car accident has made a woman, Joy Joseph, offer thanks to God.

A video shared on Facebook showed a massive wreckage involving a God Is Good (GIG) bus enroute Benin and another vehicle.

play Nasty God Is Good bus accident has got woman thanking God (Facebook/Joy Joseph)

 

According to Joseph who is Law degree undergraduate at the University of Benin, her sister had just arrived Nigerian following a trip abroad.

"So my elder sister survived this and you wanna tell me there's no God up there.

"Tell me what He can't do, lemme show you what He has done... 

"She just came back to the country to spend the Easter with us and they wanted to change the narrative. She had the accident on her way to Benin.

"I can't even describe how grateful I am right now.

"When my sister told me about it, I thought it was a minor accident until my other sister sent me photos," writes Joy Joseph.

Groom-to-be killed in ghastly accident 6 days to wedding

A Nigerian man has been killed in an auto crash while on his way to prepare for his wedding this Saturday.

The shocking tale along with a photocollage of pre-wedding photos, was shared by a friend of the devastated bride, on social media.

The deceased, Mopmi Samson, who was set to wed his heartthrob on Saturday, March 31, was killed in an accident on Friday, March 24, 2018, while on his way to Bauchi from Abuja.

Pre-wedding photos of the deceased and his bride to be as well as a photo of his crushed vehicle play Groom-to-be killed in ghastly accident 6 days to wedding (instagram)

 

Samson was set to wed his fiancée, Pheobe Masoyi, at Winners Chapel on Saturday, in Bauchi State.

May his soul rest in peace as God grants his fiancée and family, the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

