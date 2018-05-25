news

A man in Dubai has divorced his wife 15 minutes after the got married.

According to Daily Mail, the groom got annoyed because his new Father-In-Law was pestering him about the bride price.

The groom was expected to pay DH100,000 as bride price, but during the wedding ceremony in court, he gave the father DH 50,000 and asked that he be allowed to bring the rest later.

The man’s action angered his Father-In-Law who kept asking for the money before he left the court.

Seeing that his Father-In-Law was keen on getting the money, the groom said he should be allowed to go to his car near the court premises to get the money.

That Father-In-Law however refused, saying that he should send someone to get the money while the man remains in the court with him.

This angered the groom who divorced his newly wedded wife immediately.

The Lawyer who handled the case, said that the groom felt insulted and humiliated as the father of the bride was asking for the bride price.

Shortest marriage in Dubai

According to reports, a man once married a woman and divorced her seconds later in Dubai because her father requested that she be allowed to keep her job.

Reasons allowed for divorce in Islam

According to Sound Vision, in Islam, some of the reasons for which you might get a divorce include but are not limited to:

1. A woman was married before and she did not tell her husband

2. A woman marries man and he is impotent, and she finds out after marriage.

3. Cruelty

4. A man's inability or refusal to support his wife.

5. A wife's refusal to live with her husband or be with him.

6. If one of the spouses is unable to have conjugal relations

7. One spouse feels repulsion towards the other.

8. Immoral behaviour or unislamic behaviour.

9. Apostasy on the part of either spouse

Allah encourages the husband and wife to appoint arbitrators as the first step to aid in reconciliation in the process of divorce, Islam Web says.