Man caught recording female students while they bath tastes pain

Cries from female students attracted the attention of male colleagues who apprehended a man who recorded them while bathing.

In Ghana, a man who reportedly got nabbed while making a recording of some female students while they were bathing has subjected himself to disgraceful lashes following the incident.

It was gathered that the suspect, who is 19 years old, got caught in the act by his victims who were getting ready for the day's event Ghana Web News reports.

Screams from the female hostel where the atrocity took place attracted the attention of male colleagues who soon apprehended the trespasser.

In an image, the horrified fellow held by a male learner and another man, was seen being dragged by the waist across a field.

play Man caught recording female students while they bath tastes pain

 

He was taken by the Akyem Tafo Police after a complaint was made.

According to reports, some of the female students affected are wondering if the subject has taken possession of nude pictures of themselves while bath.

Sex lover is spending 21 years in jail for putting manhood in little boy's mouth

In Lagos, Nigeria, a young man named Oladimeji Michael, has been sentenced to 21 years in jail for putting his manhood in a little boy's mouth.

The verdict was given by Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya of the Lagos High Court for a sexual assault on his landlady's son. In a report, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team confirmed that he committed the offence on September 5, 2013, at Kadiri Street, Alausa, Ikeja.

It was alleged that the convict initiated the abusive sexual act while in a bathroom with the infant who is aged 3.

ALSO READ: Sex starved man rapes donkey to coma [Video]

A neighbour, Ifeanyi who was able to view the act via a door opening communicated the incident to the victim's mother, Iyabo. The latter knocked down the covering after witnessing Michael in the act it was gathered.

Punch News reported that she held on to the sexual abuser while attracting the attention of residents. She made sure to prevent the young man from wearing his clothes.

The testimonies of three witnesses, Ifeanyi; the boy’s mother, Iyabo; and the Investigating Police Officer, W/Cpl. Okunola Modupe, proved successful in proving the convict's wrongdoing.

