Mad Anglican priest sets 2 ATMs on fire in Imo

news

A priest , Reverend Chukwunyere Ibezim of the St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Ugiri in Imo State, attracted the attention of a mob after he reportedly set two Automated Teller Machines on fire.

Punch News reported that the incident at the Aba branch of the Imo Microfinance Bank.

The vandal who also burnt down his motorcycle had to be restrained by security operatives and some bank customers in order to prevent him from wrecking more havoc.

In an interview with the Southern City News, Kingsley Chukwu, who witnessed the event confirmed that the pandemonium occurred on Friday, March 2, 2018.

He mentioned that the clergyman has been apprehended by the police following the incident.

“Rev. Chukwunyere Ibezim of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Ugiri in Isiala Mbano LGA is cooling off his heels in the police net for breaking into the bank in broad daylight with a gallon of fuel and setting the two installed ATMs on fire.

“On noticing that people would go after him, he smartly ran out of the bank, set his own motorcycle on fire in a bid to scare people away and took to his heels.

“A mob went after him and almost crushed him. It took the intervention of policemen from the Ehime Mbano Divisional Headquarters to save him from being lynched.

“The sum of N100,000 was recovered from him. A new hammer was equally recovered from him. He came on a brand new motorcycle which he later set ablaze also,” the witness told newsmen.

ALSO READ: How Enugu teacher blinded bank customers with nylon

State police commissioner, Chris Ezike, confirmed the arsonist has been diagnosed with a mental challenge. He is being remanded at a psychiatric home in Enugu according to reports.

Mentally challenged couple unhappy sex was interrupted

A mentally challenged couple did not wear a happy look after they were interrupted in the process of having sex in Abia State.

The pair who were looking to get action at an uncompleted building in a residential community were sent out of the structure by folks living in the area.

This incident was reported on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

In a picture, the male partner who wore a dreaded hair was seen with his hands akimbo, suggesting a dissatisfaction over the interruption.