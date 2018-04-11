Infant, 6 others die in Enugu auto crash

news

An eight-month-old baby and six others have died in a multiple car accident which occurred in Ugwuoba Community, Oji-River Local Government Area, along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The Enugu Police Command said it is investigating the incident which took place on Sunday, April 8 at about 8 pm.

The Commands spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 11.

Recounting the ordeal, he said, "It was gathered that an articulated vehicle with registration number; KTU 31 XA collided with one Mitsubishi bus with registration number XE 911 JJT.

"The bus, in turn, hit another Mitsubishi bus with registration number FGG 233 XG, and as a result, both vehicles crash-landed on the truck.

"No fewer than seven passengers were confirmed dead including an eight-month-old baby who later died at a nearby hospital during medical attention."

Amaraizu noted that the identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.

Other victims who sustained various degrees of injuries were reportedly rushed to Salvation and Faith Hospitals in Oji River for treatment.