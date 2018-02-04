Imo State ranks the highest for condom use

Zubie Okolo made the disclosure during a briefing in Enugu State on Saturday, February 3, while unveiling the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey to newsmen.
Daily Post reports that, among the South East states, Imo has the highest figure which is 75.9%.
Imo is closely followed by Anambra who ranks at 66.0% and 57.6% for Enugu while Abia and Ebonyi states have 53.5% and 27.5% respectively.
Zubie Okolo explained that Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey was carried out in 2016/2017 by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in collaboration with UNICEF and is being used to assist the government in policy formulation.