Imo State ranks the highest for condom use

A monitoring and evaluation specialist with United Nation Children's Fund (UNICEF), Maureen Zubie-Okolo, has stated that Imo state leads the pack when it comes to the use of condoms in South​-w​astern states.

Zubie Okolo made this statement during a briefing ​in Enugu ​State on Saturday, February 3, while unveiling the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey to newsmen​.

Daily Post reports that, among the South East states​,​ Imo has the highest figure which is 75.9%.

Imo is closely followed by Anambra who ranks at 66.0% and 57.6% for Enugu while Abia and Ebonyi states have 53.5% and 27.5% respectively.

Zubie Okolo explained that ​Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey was carried out in 2016/2017 by the National Bureau of Statistics ​(NBS) ​in collaboration with UNICEF and is being used to assist the government in policy formulation.

