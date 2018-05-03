news

Columbus Chijok, a man who accused his wife, Alice Takawira, of trying to poison him has found it difficult to eat meals cooked by her as a result.

He mentioned this at a civil court in Harare, Zimbabwe, where he also alleged that the defendant Takawira took his underwear to a prophet.

This was confirmed in a report by The Standard News, which also stated that the wife had insulted Chijok in the presence of their children - a factor which led to more tensions between the couple.

Takawira, however, believes Columbus Chijok filed for a protection order against her in order to cover up his promiscuous behaviour.

According to reports, she got the information concerning her husband's extra-marital affair from his work colleague.

Pastor ordered to pay 15k to wife who deprived him of sex

A sex-deprived pastor , Joshua Aranse, has lost his marriage due to a lack of intimacy with wife who denied him conjugal rights. This prompted him to seek a relationship with another woman who is reportedly pregnant.

He explained this to the Alagbado Customary Court, Lagos, during a hearing held on Thursday, March 8, 2018. An absence of sexual intercourse for a period of four years provided good motivation for the act.

His wife, Funmilayo, who is described as a trader according to Vanguard News, has alleged abandonment.

The woman who lives in Meiran, claimed that her husband neglected his family between the year 2010 and 2014.

This proved to be the catalyst inspiring a desire for divorce.

“My husband has not set his eyes on his three children since June 30, 2014. He refused to pay their school fees.

"They no longer go to school because I do not have money to send them to school.

"He sold our car and gave the money to the woman he impregnated. He has refused to take care of the children and I.

"Please separate us because I no longer love him," says Funmilayo while addressing the court.

Aranse submitted a different view explaining why he sought a relationship with another woman. He however refused to agree with an opinion describing him as an adulterer.

“I did not commit adultery except the woman I impregnated,” the respondent offered a comment while addressing the issue.

According to reports, a court president ordered him to pay a sum of N15,000 monthly for the welfare of three children nursed with Funmilayo.

Aranse is expected to make this payment to the court until it is able to reach a decision.