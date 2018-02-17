How serial killer, Ade lawyer, was arrested

news

Following his shocking confession, Adeola Williams aka Ade Lawyer, a self-confessed serial killer, has been paraded by the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, on Friday, February 16, at the Command headquaters.

The notorious and most wanted south west assassin, was arrested in Akure, Ondo state, on Wednesday, 14, by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

Ade lawyer reportedly confessed to killing four persons at the behest of the ex- Lagos NURTW chairman, Akanni Olohunwa at different times.

The suspect also confessed to being the mastermind behind many high profile killings in the state, including traditional rulers.

Ade Lawyer also confessed to killing Ganiyu Ayinla alias Pinero, during an attempt to kill Azeez Lawal aka Kunle Poly, who was the NURTW chairman in Idumota,

According to Daily Times, Williams had known Olohunwa since when he was the NURTW chairman in Lagos.

"I have carried out many killings for him, during the clash between him and Musiliu Akinsanya, alias MC I killed two people for him. On this present one he contracted me to kill Kunle Poly that he betrayed him.

“Olohunwa told me he brought Kunle Poly into NURTW work and there is money he’s entitled to as ex- chairman but they don’t use to give him the money anymore claiming that it was Kunle Poly that it is blocking the money from getting to him from the their office at Abule- Egba.”

"As a result of this, he does not want to see Kunle Poly, and then he asked me to come and meet him somewhere to discuss, but I told him I don’t have car, he personally drove to where I was at Igbosere area to discuss with me on how to carry out the operation.”

Speaking further, the suspect said, “He called me on his phone and I went to meet him in his car, that was how we discussed on how to carried out the attack on Kunle Poly extensively, while i was about going out of his car he gave me N500,000 as part payment and promise to balance me with the remaining N1m as agreed.

“After he had given me the money, he said he does not want to know about the operation that was why he came to me personally. And I assured him that nobody would hear about the killing.

“We were supposed to carry out the operation on Tuesday January 22, but we shifted it to the following, but we missed our target which is Kunle Poly but killed his aid Ganiyu Ayinla on the fateful day. Immediately I called Olohunwa on phone to informed him about the development.

“Because I missed the target, he started misbehaving strangely to me whenever I called him. I later called him with my private line which he picked but told me he does not want to talk anybody for now and I told him not to be afraid that whatever that happened has happened, that he should come out face it.

“When he said he does not want to talk to anybody, I told him he’s going to pay me my balance. I was surprise when he sent his brother to give me a Toyota Camry car and I told his brother that I don’t need that, that what I need his hynadai jeep and he went to bring it to me. "His brother who brought the jeep said Olohun promised to balance him after which he would collect the car and the has been with me for about three weeks now.”

When asked how many people he had killed for Olohun, Williams said, “I have killed four persons for him. I also killed for one Kazeem Eletu and Olumegbon."

Meanwhile, while telling his own side of the story, Olohun said the N500,000 he gave to Williams was not part payment to kill Kunle Poly.

He said: "There was a time, when I was travelling to Ede, in Osun State he called me that he had accident along Lagos- Ibadan expressway and he was disturbing my boy that they should tell me to do something for him.

“I did not do anything for him, I travelled to England. While in abroad he was sending threatening massages to me that if I fail to give me he would kill me and my family members.

“When I came back, I called one of my boys to explained what was happening to him, that my boy said we should give him something because he’s troublesome person. That was how I gave that my boy to give him N500,000 to him so as to rest.”

He went to to say, “I did not give him my car, it was my brother who gave him the car. I did not send my brother. I was sleeping when my son and one of my brother came to woke me up that brother Skoda had given my car to Williams.

“Immediately my brother gave him my car, I was looking for who to contact so as to retrieved it back. And it was then I knew William was afraid of one person which is Abija that was how I called the said Abija and he promise to get it back for me but I have to be patient.

"What made me fear Williams most was when about nine people were coming from Ajah to Island and the nine of them were shot dead by him he also killed a branch chairman of NURTW at Oyingbo with these two scenario I have been afraid of him since then.”

Edgal disclosed that the suspects were arrested based on a confessional statement of other suspects arrested.

According to him, on January 23, 2018 at about 9pm, one Ganiyu Ayinla was killed by unknown gunmen at Lagos Island, while one Azeez Adekunle alias Kunle Poly a branch chairman of National Union escaped death.

He said, “Based on the strength of the complaints, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris had directed the Commander Intelligence Response Team, ACP Abba Kyari to apprehended the hoodlums. With the credible intelligence generated with the support from Technical Intelligence Unit one Adeola Williams alias Ade lawyer was arrested in connection with the crime.

"He confessed that one Rafiu Olohunwa Akanni former chairman of NURTW contracted him with the sum of N1.5m to assassinate Kunle Poly. One AK47 rifle with number 3501357, two empty magazine, one black Hyundai Santafee Jeep with registration number EKY 741DL seized from Olohunwa was recovered from him.”

The state CP has said that investigations into the case is ongoing, while effort is on to arrest other fleeing suspects who are still at large.