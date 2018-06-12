How Nigerians can play for the American jackpot

news

When the Powerball lottery offered a record $1.6 billion USD (R$6.3 billion) jackpot in January 2016, lottery fever swept the globe. People everywhere, including those who had never previously purchased a lottery ticket, were eager to try their luck at winning that enormous lottery prize.

Nigeria’s avid lottery players undoubtedly share dreams of lottery riches but the top prizes in local lotteries draws pale in comparison to those offered overseas.

With the Powerball jackpot currently at $XXX million USD (R$XXX million) Nigerians are eager to play Powerball but traveling to the United States to purchase lottery tickets is not really feasible.

Now there is a way to play the Powerball lottery from your home in Nigeria!

How do you play American lotteries from Nigeria?

The easy available solution for Nigerians is using the services of theLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world.

The website charges customers a transaction fee and in return they receive a scan of any ticket purchased before the draw. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

The system works, as can be seen in the stories of two lottery players—one from Panama and one from Iraq—who won huge jackpot prizes without ever setting foot in the United States.

Woman from Panama wins $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot prize

Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama had continued working to support her kids. She had only been playing with theLotter for about two months before she scored her big win—the first place prize in the Florida Lotto.

Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million USD jackpot minus taxes.

Iraqi wins Oregon Megabucks jackpot without leaving Baghdad

Baghdad resident M.M. had been playing lotteries at theLotter for only a few months when he decided to take a chance at winning the $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot in August 2015. The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the New York Times, the Daily Mail, NBC, CNN, and in the Associated Press. All of them noted that it was perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.

Powerball once again has a massive jackpot

Players are impressed by how easy it is to purchase official lottery tickets online and they have come to trust the purchasing services of theLotter.

Playing the lottery online at theLotter is safe and secure and over the years, theLotter has paid out nearly $90 million in prizes to almost 4 million winners from across the globe. Players can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Powerball, Mega Million, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more.

Playing the Powerball lottery, with its guaranteed jackpot currently set at $XXX million USD, is now possible in Nigeria as well. Online ticket purchasing service theLotter can help make dreams of lottery riches come true.

For more information how to play the Powerball online from Nigeria, please visit theLotter.com.

This is a featured post.