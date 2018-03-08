Househelp sends boss to coma

news

The violent action of a house help, Susan Samson, has sent her civil servant boss, Mistura into coma, following an attack which occurred in Lagos on Monday, March 5, 2018.

Punch News reported that the victim who teaches at a secondary school has been admitted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, (LASUTH), where doctors are exploring means to resuscitate her life.

A three-hour surgery two days after the maid assault had failed to revive her it was gathered.

She became the subject of domestic violence involving Samson after discovering that the help who allegedly poured blended pepper on her while sleeping, had been stealing from her.

She reportedly found some stolen money in a bag located in a room assigned to her assaulter for resting. The latter had reportedly smashed a bottle on the teacher's head leaving her in a pool of blood.

“An agent brought her to my wife on February 4, 2018. The girl said although she was from Ogoja, Cross River State, she had her primary and secondary education in Ikorodu, Lagos State, where she had lived the better part of her life.

“I had gone to work around 6am on Monday when my wife was attacked. But when I was called, I went to make a statement at the Ejigbo Police Station where the girl was being detained. That was where she told me everything that happened.

“She said last Friday, my wife accused her of stealing some money. Again on Saturday, there was an allegation she stole another money. I was surprised because my wife did not tell me that the maid she employed was stealing her things.

“After I left the house on Monday, my wife asked her to buy balm for her down the street. While she was away, my wife went to her room and found the stolen money in her bag, including some other items which she (Samson) stole from her shop.

“My wife called the agent that brought her and asked him to come over to the house. The agent immediately called the girl to know what happened. The girl said she didn’t know why she (Mistura) called him.

“At this time, she had become suspicious. So, when she got back to the house, she went to her bag and discovered that the stolen money and other items had been recovered by my wife.

“When the girl saw that her secret was about to be exposed, she wanted to escape. On discovering that the pedestrian and drive gates had been locked, she became desperate.

“She went to the kitchen, took a bowl of blended pepper, and poured it on my wife on the bed. My wife could not see again, but she groped to the main gate. She started calling for help because she could not also open the gate.

“The girl went inside the house and found a bottle of champagne, which I had kept for an occasion. She smashed it on my wife’s head five times. And she collapsed.

“Some residents, who had gathered outside the gate after hearing my wife’s call for help, caught her as she tried to escape. They also found my wife in a pool of blood and rushed her to a hospital," says victim's husband, Alhaji Sikiru in a conversation with Punch.

The concerned spouse displayed a skeptical mood about the recovery of his wife who suffered a huge blood loss. Professor Wale Oke, a Chief Medical Director at LASUTH however expressed optimism having recorded a successful surgery.

Oke explained that the patient only needs to undergo healing in the brain following heavy hits received on the head.

Lagos police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered a thorough investigation according to the command's spokesperson, SP Chike Oti.

Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing

In Lekki, Lagos, a housemaid was at the mercy of her boss lady who called her out for stealing from her apartment despite having access to many privileges.

A video shared on Instagram showed the help, Victoria Ogbu pacing about her employer's living room while asking to be pardoned.

The latter disclosed that she was caught after taking an amount of Dollar currency on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

She seemed disappointed by Ogbu's behaviour who confessed that she had been engaging in acts of stealing throughout the 8-month period under her employ.