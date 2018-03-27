Home > Gist > Metro >

God saves Delta man from cobra attack while using toilet

Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet [Graphic Photo]

The intervention of local vigilantes offered help to a man who found a big cobra lying in his toilet

A broken toilet seat paints a picture of the devastation caused by the unwanted presence of a black cobra. play

(Facebook/Luke Erukakpome)
Luke Erukakpome, a man in Abraka, Delta State, has shared a testimony concerning how he escape a black cobra attack while using the toilet.

It was a scary encounter for Erukakpome who shared a Facebook post about his experience on Monday, March 26, 2018. The snake reportedly laid in the toilet sink for two hours since discovering it with the help of a lamp.

play God saves Delta man from black cobra attack while using toilet (Facebook/Luke Erukakpome)

 

The narrator had to rely on support offered by local vigilantes who shot the animal dead with a gun. Photos of the dead reptile was shared by the user.

"God's Miracles never end and they are marvellous in our eyes.

"God saved me from a dangerous horrible looking cobra yesterday night in my toilet Seat(WC) here in Abraka delta state.

"It was around 7.34pm when wanted to use the toilet (pee) I decided to use my touch light to view the sink before action, I saw a black stuff below the water in the toilet seat and I was trying to identify what it could be because I used the toilet some hours ago.

"Lo and behold it was a horrible looking cobra. I called the care taker of the hostel where I live, he came and confirmed it.

"The snake is so big that we couldn't devised another good means to kill it than the use of Gun\uD83D\uDD2B.

"For more than 2hrs the snake was there until we called the attention of the vigilante group and finally it was killed with the aid of a gun," Luke Erukakpome stated in his post.

The near-whisker save is similar to the experience of a boy who was swallowed by a snake while on-board a vehicle.

ALSO READ: Man brags about eating snake meat able to cure HIV, improve sex power

Jesus saves little boy swallowed by Keke Napep passenger turned python

The name of Jesus Christ has delivered a little boy from a Keke Napep (motorcycle) passenger who turned into a python in broad daylight.

Apostle Paul Umoru of the Toplife Ministries International, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, in a Facebook post.

The attack which occurred after church service three days before the announcement left fang bruises on the back of the youth.

A stranger who turned into a python reportedly swallowed a little boy in a Keke Napep. play

(Twitter)

 

The clergyman in a comment mentioned that the mother of the victim who was travelling home with four children handed one to a stranger in order to sit comfortably in the vehicle. The unknown fellow soon changed into a serpent during the course of the journey and began swallowing the child.

ALSO READ: Jesus saves little boy swallowed by Keke Napep passenger turned python

Her fervency as a Christian saw her mutter in between fear the name of "Jesus".

According to Umoru, the snake vomited the boy and vanished. He advised parents to be wary when dealing with unknown folks.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

