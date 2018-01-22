Home > Gist > Metro >

Gani Adams holds thanksgiving service as 15th Aare Onakakanfo

The OPC leader had a thanksgiving service at a church to celebrate his new title as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland.

Gani Adams was installed as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo. play

(National Helm)
Gani Adams, the leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), was pictured rolling on the floor in a white garment at a thanksgiving service held at the Celestial Church of Christ, Lagos, to celebrate his installation as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland.

The title was given to him by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, on Saturday, January 13, 2018. The ceremony which was held at the Durbar Stadium, Oyo State, was attended by dignitaries in government as well as traditional rulers.

Citing the duo of Samuel Ladoke Akintola and Moshood Abiola as enviable examples, Adams acknowledged that his new role requires energy, one that he hopes to give.

"Against the backdrop of the size of the office the Iku Baba Yeye, His Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, has bestowed on me and the larger than life image of my predecessors, my installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo is a challenge that has made all past challenges seem like a child’s play.

"Though I am just stepping into the office, past occupants of the seat, especially the 13th and 14th occupants – Aare Samuel Ladoke Akintola and Aare Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola – brought so much power and glamour to the office that it is obvious I have a lot of work to do.

"As astute businessmen and politicians of note, they raised the profile of the office," the OPC leader said in a speech according to the Premium Times News.

Gani Adams, pictured with his staff of office. play

(National Helm)

ALSO READ: Alaafin of Oyo, others attend Gani Adams' installation

As the leader of the OPC, Adams has projected himself as a strong supporter of the sovereignty of the Yoruba people.

He gained prominence in 2000, a year that saw then Inspector General of Police Musiliu Smith, declare him wanted for violent clashes involving the OPC.

