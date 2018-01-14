Gani Adams is now the Aare Ona Kakanfo

news

The Alaafin of Oyo and 300 Yoruba leaders were present at the installation of Gani Adams as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land.

Otunba Gani Adams who is the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) is now the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo. The last Aare was late politician MKO Abiola.

Punch reports that the Alaafin of Oyo and the Aare arrived the venue of the installation in a chariot which was followed by a convoy of vehicles amidst chanting of Iku Baba Yeye from the crowd who followed them.

According to the reports, Adams’s wife, Kemi and her daughter were among the prominent personalities seated at the front row which include the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran and White Cap Chiefs from Lagos State.

The programme that took place yesterday, Saturday, January 13, was scheduled to start immediately after the arrival of the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, at the venue.

At the installation Adams wore a jacket made from a lion's skin. He was presented with the staff of office of Sango (the Yoruba god of thunder).

During his speech he appealed to all leaders in Yoruba land to be united.