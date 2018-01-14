Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Gani Adams is now the Aare Ona Kakanfo

Aare Ona Kakanfo Alaafin of Oyo, others attend Gani Adams' installation

Otunba Gani Adams is now the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land.

The 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo Otunba Gani Adams and the Alaafin of Oyo play

The 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo Otunba Gani Adams and the Alaafin of Oyo

(Guardian Nigeria/ Ayodele Adeniran )
The Alaafin of Oyo and 300 Yoruba leaders were present at the installation of Gani Adams as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land.

Otunba Gani Adams who is the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) is now the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo. The last Aare was late politician MKO Abiola.

ALSO READ: Oyo monarch says Gani Adams is a symbol of Yoruba unity

Punch reports that the Alaafin of Oyo and the Aare arrived the venue of the installation in a chariot which was followed by a convoy of vehicles amidst chanting of Iku Baba Yeye from the crowd who followed them.

According to the reports, Adams’s wife, Kemi and her daughter were among the prominent personalities seated at the front row which include the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran and White Cap Chiefs from Lagos State.

ALSO READ: Top monarch squares up to ABU welterweight champion in the ring

The programme that took place yesterday, Saturday, January 13, was scheduled to start immediately after the arrival of the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, at the venue.

At the installation Adams wore a jacket made from a lion's skin. He was presented with the staff of office of Sango (the Yoruba god of thunder).

During his speech he appealed to all leaders in Yoruba land to be united.

