Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Fanatic friends scatter betting shop because Croatia won Argentina

World Cup Fever Football fanatics scatter betting shop because Croatia won Argentina

There was chaos at a betting shop in Lagos where two fans were seen fighting one another after Croatia played Argentina at the 2018 World Cup.

  • Published:
Football fanatics scatter betting shop because Croatia won Argentina play

Two friends reportedly went at each other's throats at the end of a world cup match between Croatia and Argentina.

(NaijaGist)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At a betting shop in Lagos, two friends aimed to hurt each other over the 2018 Russia World Cup game between Croatia and Argentina which saw the latter lose.

A video published via Instagram on Thursday showed a chaotic scene recorded at the office of a booking agent.

 

It was gathered that the incident occurred in Ojo where other customers were captured in an attempt to end the fight.

This proved a difficult challenge for them as the aggressors seemed to be caught up in their emotion depicting anger.

An example of hyped excitement at the World Cup was shown on live television which saw a football fan assault a journalist.

Football fanatics scatter betting shop because Croatia won Argentina at the 2018 Russia World Cup. play

Lionel Messi was a member of Argentina team which lost to Croatia on Thursday.

(The Star)

 

While covering the ongoing 2018 World Cup in Russia, a female reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran had her breast squeezed by a football fan who then disappears.

ALSO READ: Crazy football fan squeezes World Cup reporter's breast

It all happened in a flash according to a report published by Deutsche Welle (DW) on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

The Super Eagles plan to score early against Iceland

Having lost its opening game to a menacing Croatia team last Saturday, the Super Eagles appear to be going into their next match against Iceland with needed zeal.

Midfielder Victor Moses expressed the team's intention to score early goals in order to put pressure on the opposition.

The Super Eagles plan to score early against Iceland play

The Super Eagles applaud spectators after a game.

(Julian Finney/Getty Images)

 

He confirmed this in a chat with Fotbolti.

"We have a plan to apply for Iceland in the hope of achieving goals early and making them feel bad," Moses said.

"I know they also have their plans but we will try as if we can run more than they , especially in the middle and in the offensive," says the attacker.

More

Bad Guy Crazy football fan squeezes World Cup reporter's breast
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Repeat Tragedy Container falls off bridge crushing cars with people insidebullet
2 Home Sweet Home 34 Nigerians deported from the USbullet
3 Bad Guy Crazy football fan squeezes World Cup reporter's breastbullet

Related Articles

Golden Belt Naija Betting company manager absconds with employer’s N385,000
Lazy Man Man arrested for faking own kidnap to extort N1M from wife
Lionsbet Betting company introduces new exciting Christmas offers
Betking Another punter bags N3m on betting platform after playing with N500
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Broke men don't deserve sex
Dangerous Risk Final year student uses project money for World Cup prediction but betting shop disappoints him

Metro

“I told you to leave my husband alone” – wife kills side chick
Rest In Peace! “I told you to leave my husband alone” – wife kills husband’s side chick
People who drink alcohol ‘live longer’ than those who don’t
Alcoholism People who drink alcohol ‘live longer’ than those who don’t - Research
“I beat my wife everyday, yet we’re the best couple” – Pastor
Unimaginable! “I beat my wife everyday, yet we’re the best couple on earth” – Pastor
Final year student uses project money for World Cup prediction but Bet9ja disappoints him
Dangerous Risk Final year student uses project money for World Cup prediction but betting shop disappoints him