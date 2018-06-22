news

At a betting shop in Lagos , two friends aimed to hurt each other over the 2018 Russia World Cup game between Croatia and Argentina which saw the latter lose.

A video published via Instagram on Thursday showed a chaotic scene recorded at the office of a booking agent.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in Ojo where other customers were captured in an attempt to end the fight.

This proved a difficult challenge for them as the aggressors seemed to be caught up in their emotion depicting anger.

An example of hyped excitement at the World Cup was shown on live television which saw a football fan assault a journalist.

While covering the ongoing 2018 World Cup in Russia, a female reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran had her breast squeezed by a football fan who then disappears.

It all happened in a flash according to a report published by Deutsche Welle (DW) on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

The Super Eagles plan to score early against Iceland

Having lost its opening game to a menacing Croatia team last Saturday, the Super Eagles appear to be going into their next match against Iceland with needed zeal.

Midfielder Victor Moses expressed the team's intention to score early goals in order to put pressure on the opposition.

He confirmed this in a chat with Fotbolti.

"We have a plan to apply for Iceland in the hope of achieving goals early and making them feel bad," Moses said.

"I know they also have their plans but we will try as if we can run more than they , especially in the middle and in the offensive," says the attacker.