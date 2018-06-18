Brymo's Oso Intimate Session covers for Super Eagles loss

news

While the Super Eagles played its first match against Croatia during a Russia 2018 World Cup fixture on Saturday, Brymo impressed guests at his "Oso Intimate Session" concert.

It is perhaps not surprising that the concert-goers opted for an evening with the singer and his company as opposed to a 90-minute long football game.

At the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi where Brymo excited his fans with good music. On Saturday, June 16, 2018, the atmosphere was one of great anticipation from the fans section.

A couple who sat beside me are taking a time travel as they discuss the 2019 General Elections in Nigeria. Their eyes stayed glued to the stage though as they watch a Celeste prepare to open the floor for the essence of the night - good music like Kanye.

After a polite introduction, the Alternative music newbie makes to begin her performance with the song titled ‘Boy with a soul’.

She describes calmly a love interest who seems in touch with his emotion and took the solemn vibe to ‘Opipi’ binging on so much depth similar to the main performer Brymo.

Her music illustrated key messages on good conduct, living for tomorrow and responsibility to the world. She got the crowd to sing along when performing her last song for the evening ‘Oluronbi’.

Next performer Weirdz and the Bandits had a bunch of questions for the human race on the jam ‘Slow down’.

He addresses political instability in the society but with energy. A rich reggae flow took the gang down to a message about affection ‘Spread the love’.

While a fancy guest digested his sound with a cup of coffee, the singer inspired more emotion with a song of hope for Africa battling with the headache of poor leadership.

It was a perfect mood for great interaction until Brymo interrupted the chatter about the mountains of Scotland with a surprising entrance.

Sneakily, he made his presence known while explaining to the audience the inspiration behind his sixth album “Oso" .

‘Entropy’ set the pace for a more calm Brymo performance. This took the audience to another moment of ecstasy.

I heard an excited fan screaming along with Brymo as he jammed to ‘Time is so kind’ and it truly was.

It is 09:02 pm in a packed room at the Bogobiri House and the concert-goers had a look like the excitement should go on all night.

By the end of the evening, Brymo and company had saved guests who appeared to watch him sing from an underwhelming Super Eagles outing at the World Cup .

At least before they catch the evening football highlights.