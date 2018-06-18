Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Brymo's Oso Intimate Session covers for Super Eagles loss

"Oso Intimate Session" Brymo covers for underwhelming Super Eagles with an evening of good music

As a good host, Brymo protected his guests from an evening of heartbreak following a Super Eagles World Cup loss.

  • Published:
Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget when I attended his "Oso Intimate Session" at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi on Saturday. The Super Eagles were getting a pummeling in the hands of Croatia at this time. play

Brymo gave his fans the usual depth and soul noticeable in his songs.

(Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

While the Super Eagles played its first match against Croatia during a Russia 2018 World Cup fixture on Saturday, Brymo impressed guests at his "Oso Intimate Session" concert.

It is perhaps not surprising that the concert-goers opted for an evening with the singer and his company as opposed to a 90-minute long football game.

Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget when I attended his "Oso Intimate Session" at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi on Saturday. The Super Eagles were getting a pummeling in the hands of Croatia at this time. play

Brymo is getting love from the fans section.

(Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi)

At the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi where Brymo excited his fans with good music. On Saturday, June 16, 2018, the atmosphere was one of great anticipation from the fans section.

A couple who sat beside me are taking a time travel as they discuss the 2019 General Elections in Nigeria. Their eyes stayed glued to the stage though as they watch a Celeste prepare to open the floor for the essence of the night - good music like Kanye.

After a polite introduction, the Alternative music newbie makes to begin her performance with the song titled ‘Boy with a soul’.

Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget when I attended his "Oso Intimate Session" at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi on Saturday. The Super Eagles were getting a pummeling in the hands of Croatia at this time. play

Celeste won more fans with her solemn vibe. Her performance of ‘Oluronbi’ was particularly rewarding for new listeners.

(Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi)

She describes calmly a love interest who seems in touch with his emotion and took the solemn vibe to ‘Opipi’  binging on so much depth similar to the main performer Brymo.

Her music illustrated key messages on good conduct, living for tomorrow and responsibility to the world. She got the crowd to sing along when performing her last song for the evening ‘Oluronbi’.

ALSO READ: Rock music festival treats Lagos to a unique kind of culture

Next performer Weirdz and the Bandits had a bunch of questions for the human race on the jam ‘Slow down’.

He addresses political instability in the society but with energy. A rich reggae flow took the gang down to a message about affection ‘Spread the love’.

Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget when I attended his "Oso Intimate Session" at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi on Saturday. The Super Eagles were getting a pummeling in the hands of Croatia at this time. play

The Weirdz and the bandits was a rarity. Think of him as a woke Raskimono. He proved this with songs centred on humanity - a lack of it send the singer into a pond of emotion.

(Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi)

 

While a fancy guest digested his sound with a cup of coffee, the singer inspired more emotion with a song of hope for Africa battling with the headache of poor leadership.

It was a perfect mood for great interaction until Brymo interrupted the chatter about the mountains of Scotland with a surprising entrance.

Sneakily, he made his presence known while explaining to the audience the inspiration behind his sixth album “Oso".

Brymo showed me a side of him I cannot forget when I attended his "Oso Intimate Session" at the Bogobiri House, Ikoyi on Saturday. The Super Eagles were getting a pummeling in the hands of Croatia at this time. play

Brymo covers for underwhelming Super Eagles with an evening of good music.

(Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi)

‘Entropy’ set the pace for a more calm Brymo performance. This took the audience to another moment of ecstasy.

I heard an excited fan screaming along with Brymo as he jammed to ‘Time is so kind’ and it truly was.

It is 09:02 pm in a packed room at the Bogobiri House and the concert-goers had a look like the excitement should go on all night.

Twitter reacted as the Super Eagles lost 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener on Saturday, June 16. play

The Super Eagles lost to Croatia in their first Russia 2018 World Cup fixture.

(FIFA)

 

By the end of the evening, Brymo and company had saved guests who appeared to watch him sing from an underwhelming Super Eagles outing at the World Cup.

At least before they catch the evening football highlights.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian dance...bullet
2 New Video Olamide x Wizkid - 'Kana' (Official Video)bullet
3 JAY-Z, Beyonce Power couple drop surprise new joint album...bullet

Related Articles

Rocktoberfest Johnny Drille, Zainab Sule set to thrill rock lovers at annual festival
Alternative Music in Nigeria Disregarding the rock genre is a society in denial
Bez Live 2017 The art of stage performance, PDA moments of kisses were the highlights of Bez' musical concert [Review]
The White Noise Supremacists New rock band thrills Lagos music lovers at Rocktoberfest 2017
Ric Hassani If you have an addiction for good music, songster's "Live & Wavy" concert is where you should have been
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to
Pulse List 5 Alternative music artistes who improved their craft in year 2017
Rocktoberfest 2017 Rock music festival treats Lagos to a unique kind of culture
Bez Singer confirms to Pulse he plans to drop 3rd album in July 2018
Brymo "I invented 'Alternative' music in Nigeria"

Music

New Video Adekunle Gold - 'I Surrender'
New Video Yemi Alade - 'How I Feel'
Skiibii out with first love song 'Moon and back'
Skiibii Singer is speaking of his split from Five Star Music, here's what we know
Music Video Chi-Don – Wonderful God feat. Abi Walker