Home > Gist > Metro >

Man robs granddad of life savings to pay girlfriend's breast surgery

Lover Boy Man robs granddad of life savings to pay for girlfriend's breast surgery

Having lost his life savings to his grandson, a retired dock worker was unable to pay for his household needs.

  • Published:
A man Luke Quatrini, robs granddad of life savings to pay for girlfriend's breast surgery play

Luke Quatrini, pictured with girlfriend, has denied defrauding his grandfather who has passed away.

(The Sun UK)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 34-year-old Luke Quatrini, has been accused of using his grandfather's life savings to pay for the breast enlargement surgery of girlfriend Emma Hodges.

The case was heard by a jury at the Newport Crown Court, Wales according to The Sun News UK.

It was alleged that Quatrini used granddad Clifford Bartlett’s bank card without his permission.

Man robs granddad of life savings to pay for girlfriend's breast surgery play

Luke Quatrini, a man accused of stealing from his late grandfather reportedly used money taken without granddad's permission for girlfriend's breast enlargement surgery.

(The Sun UK)

ALSO READ: Female corps member turns internet on with wet nipples

According to a report by The Sun, a sum of £3,000 was taken from Bartlett now deceased, rendering him unable to pay for home utilities. The granddad reportedly died when he was 92.

A prosecutor, Emma Harries explained to the court that the theft took place over a 10-month period staying at the residence of the deceased in the year 2012.

Quatrini had reportedly lost his apartment to fire but his granddad helped him with a place to stay.

Unfortunately, the retired dock worker was made to lose a chunk of his money after rendering assistance to the accused.

"He had not given anyone permission to use his card," Harries mentioned while addressing the jury.

Man robs granddad of life savings to pay for girlfriend's breast surgery play

Emma Hodges is a beneficiary of a sum of £3,000 her boyfriend reportedly stole from his grandfather.

(The Sun UK)

ALSO READ: Masters of love scams arrested by EFCC

Pictures of the beneficiary Emma Hodges, an aspiring model showed her in revealing outfits where she was captured flaunting her breasts.

Vincent Anthony Quatrini, her boyfriend's father pleaded guilty to defrauding the victim but his son maintains innocence prompting an adjournment of trial.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Double Hustle Police catch up with actress who runs prostitution...bullet
2 Walking Dead Girl reportedly rises from the dead 2 years after being...bullet
3 Life Of Struggle Trafficked Edo lady turned Europe prostitute...bullet

Related Articles

Yahoo Plus Police round up Yahoo Boys engaged in spending blood money
Strong Juju Farmer can't remove stolen bag of maize from his head
Big Disgrace Woman paraded naked in Benin for stealing 8 fowls
Hot In Here Man suspected of theft forced to eat raw pepper
Disgrace! Female corps member who stole iPhone 7 handed over to police [Video]
Ambode Internet fraudsters impersonate governor's wife
Undue Violence Policemen almost kill youth accused of doing "Yahoo"
"Yahoo Boys" Masters of love scams arrested by EFCC

Metro

Female corps member who stole iPhone 7 handed over to police
Disgrace! Female corps member who stole iPhone 7 handed over to police [Video]
Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake
Rest In Peace Crocodile kills pastor who was baptising followers in a lake
Fulani herdsmen kill SARS officers who tried to settle fight
Mind Your Business Fulani herdsmen kill SARS officers who tried to settle fight
There are reports of persons whose sexual organs have been wedged together because of 'Magun" and men who got their wealth through rituals.
In Ibadan My husband planted 'magun' on me, divorce-seeking wife tells court