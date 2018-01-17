Home > Gist > Metro >

Flying car crashes into building but occupants miraculously survive

Flying car crashes into building but occupants miraculously survive

The vehicle plunged into the air after hitting a road center divider. The driver narrowly mixed a bus in the process.

In Orange County, California, a car moving at a high speed reportedly crashed into a building on Sunday, January 14, 2018, but its occupants miraculously survived the accident.

CBS Los Angeles News reported that the crash happened after the driver of the vehicle hit a center divider which shot it high up into the air.

The occupants of the vehicle only sustained minor injuries according to emergency workers. play Flying car crashes into building but occupants miraculously survive (Telegraph UK)

 

This information was confirmed by the Santa Ana Police Department which mentioned that the incident affected a center allocated for dental practice.

ALSO READ: Road commuters rescue 3 LASTMA officials after awful accident

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), were able to promptly put out a fire which occurred following the impact on the structure.

Pictures circulating online media showed a salon car in the firm grip of the wrecked facility.

Emergency service officers were also captured in an attempt to dislodge the car from the building. They were joined by representatives from the Los Angeles County Urban Search & Rescue team.

What appeared to be the highlight of the incident is the fact that the individuals who were occupying the vehicle at the time of the accident such as a passenger and the driver, survived the crash.

ALSO READ: 5 killed, 13 sustain injuries in accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A rescue team are seen making an attempt to dislodge the vehicle from a building it crashed into. play Flying car crashes into building but occupants miraculously survive (Twitter)

A Santa Ana Police Department officer disclosed that the driver admitted to using drugs and was taken to a hospital for observation.

