In Orange County, California, a car moving at a high speed reportedly crashed into a building on Sunday, January 14, 2018, but its occupants miraculously survived the accident .

CBS Los Angeles News reported that the crash happened after the driver of the vehicle hit a center divider which shot it high up into the air.

This information was confirmed by the Santa Ana Police Department which mentioned that the incident affected a center allocated for dental practice.

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), were able to promptly put out a fire which occurred following the impact on the structure.

Pictures circulating online media showed a salon car in the firm grip of the wrecked facility.

Emergency service officers were also captured in an attempt to dislodge the car from the building . They were joined by representatives from the Los Angeles County Urban Search & Rescue team.

What appeared to be the highlight of the incident is the fact that the individuals who were occupying the vehicle at the time of the accident such as a passenger and the driver, survived the crash.

