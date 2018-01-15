Home > Gist > Metro >

Road commuters rescue 3 LASTMA officials in Lagos

Good Lagosians Road commuters rescue 3 LASTMA officials after awful accident

Emergency service failed to respond in time to rescue the LASTMA officers who were lucky to survive the accident.

Three officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), were rescued by road commuters following an accident that occurred on Monday, January 15, 2018, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to Pulse TV presenter, MC Makopolo, who was part of a group of people who helped remove a blood-stained traffic management officer from a vehicle, the incident happened while the agents were pursuing a motorist who was driving in a red vehicle.

Unfortunately, the latter managed to evade the LASTMA reps which through some dangerous maneuvering caused them to land in a ditch.

Rescuers worked as a team in a bid to save the lives of the LASTMA officers. play

A video shared by MC Macopolo on Instagram showed one of the accident victims being pulled out from their official vehicle which was compressed based on the impact of the fall.

The incident which occurred along the Carter bridge section leading to the Third Mainland Bridge, saw a lot of people gathered while the rescuers attempted to save the lives of the officers involved. The presenter lamented about the poor state of emergency management in Nigeria in his post.

"LASTMA officials, pursuing a red car falls into a ditch!

"I have never been in this situation before. But Saving two lives today make me feel so proud of my self, @ceeclassic and everyone who came to help. But we don't have anything like an emergency rescue team in Nigeria sadly," the sympathizer expressed.

One of the blood-stained LASTMA officers laid on the floor as some rescuers made frantic efforts to save his life.

 

The rescuers had a tough time removing one of the LASTMA officers who was dragged out of the space deprived wreckage.

A group of road commuters successfully the LASTMA officers who had an accident while pursuing a red car. play

In the absence of a trained emergency team, they were heard giving fist-aid instruction to the agent.

