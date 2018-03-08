Home > Gist > Metro >

Faulty brake kills man

Six persons were affected in an accident involving a Volvo car and a truck which lost its brake.

A car driver is the only life lost in an accident involving six persons in Abeokuta, Ogun State. play

(Punch News)
In Abeokuta, Ogun State, a car driver has been killed following an accident involving a truck which reportedly experienced a brake failure.

This occurred on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, according to Punch News.

The Sector Commander of the  Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) for the state, Mr. Clement Oladele, confirmed this in a report.

play Faulty brake kills man in Ogun State (Haulage Report Now)

 

Oladele noted that the driver was the only dead person out of six people who were involved in the accident.

ALSO READ: Pupil's head cut off by BRT

The truck which was the chief propellant of the death was reportedly driving at top speed before running into a traffic light.

“The accident involved a Volvo truck with registration number AAB 207 AA and a Toyota car with registration number SMK 152 XR.

“The truck, which was on top speed,  lost control and rammed into the waiting car at the traffic light in Iyana Mortuary.

“Six persons were involved in the accident;  the driver of the car died while two others sustained injuries, ” says the FRSC boss.

Casualties from the accident, both the dead and five others injured, have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

Poor commercial driver sacrifices life to save passengers

The driver of a transportation company, Ejiro Onovughe Motors, has sacrificed his life in a bid to ensure the survival of passengers during a trip from Delta state to Lagos.

This occurred following an accident that saw him collide with a trailer on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to a report, he exhibited the selfless act in order to prevent the deaths of clients who rode with the organization. The driver who has been described as a hero died instantly following the impact.

The driver of a road transport company saved the lives of passenger at the cost of his. This was during a trip from Delta State to Lagos. play

(Kemi Filani Blog)

 

Images captured from the scene displayed a sad wreckage involving the two vehicles. The truck which was hit from behind had its hood badly damaged.

